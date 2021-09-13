Revival of inspired design
Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a varied lineup
Toshiba started its television journey in 1952 and delivered unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality. Toshiba’s passion has created their motivation to continue producing innovative products like the Power TV, which was introduced in 2010 and was the world’s first TV that worked during a power cut. Today, Toshiba TV is fully refreshed and making a strong comeback as its own brand.
The new brand message — ‘Find style, find myself’, inspires consumers to spend quality time in finding their true self by indulging in TVs with real movie theatre experiences.
The core intelligence of Toshiba TV is the REGZA Engine that is fully tuned in Japan and brings stunning, natural-colour, precision images, and cutting-edge technologies for an immersive viewing experience.
To celebrate Toshiba TV’s return to the UAE market, there will be varied lineups starting from the Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV to the Featured TV HD. For the first time, Toshiba is introducing the OLED TV Series X89 in the region, which is designed and tuned in Japan.
Other series are the M550 (Ultra HD Smart TV), C350 series (Ultra HD Smart TV), V35 series (Full HD Smart TV) and S25 series (Full HD Featured TV). All models are designed in Japan according to Toshiba’s product quality standardisation.
According to Mohamed El-Nagar, managing director, Toshiba El-Araby (TEVA): “We have chosen the UAE to showcase our new lineup CY21-22 because this country is the epitome of putting technology first. We are committed to developing and introducing such products in the region, which are in line with our markets and consumer needs.”
TEVA’s strategy for Toshiba TV in the Middle East and Africa region is to deepen its presence and expand the base in key countries like Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and KSA.
Saket Gaurav, chairman and managing director of Teknodome Group, the authorised partner for Toshiba TVs in UAE, said: “Priced aggressively, with outstanding image quality and cutting edge technology, Toshiba has an attractive value proposition for the end consumer.”
-
KT Engage
Revival of inspired design
Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Cashier to multi-millionaire
A voyage deliberated well before it materialised. Entrepreneur,... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Protect your business today
Boosting cybersecurity against data breaches and other cyber threats... READ MORE
-
KT Engage
Dubai Scholars’ keeps setting the bar high
Upholding its legacy of consistent academic excellence, Dubai... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and... READ MORE
-
World
Let's rise above geo-politics and rebuild...
The world needs to come together to help Afghanistan prevent an... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded...
He insisted that they pay him only the cost of the petrol after he... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Drug addict stabs father 36 times, gets...
The incident took place after Taraweeh prayer during the last month... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against Covid-19?