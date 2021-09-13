Revival of inspired design

Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a varied lineup

Toshiba started its television journey in 1952 and delivered unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality. Toshiba’s passion has created their motivation to continue producing innovative products like the Power TV, which was introduced in 2010 and was the world’s first TV that worked during a power cut. Today, Toshiba TV is fully refreshed and making a strong comeback as its own brand.

The new brand message — ‘Find style, find myself’, inspires consumers to spend quality time in finding their true self by indulging in TVs with real movie theatre experiences.

The core intelligence of Toshiba TV is the REGZA Engine that is fully tuned in Japan and brings stunning, natural-colour, precision images, and cutting-edge technologies for an immersive viewing experience.

To celebrate Toshiba TV’s return to the UAE market, there will be varied lineups starting from the Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV to the Featured TV HD. For the first time, Toshiba is introducing the OLED TV Series X89 in the region, which is designed and tuned in Japan.

Other series are the M550 (Ultra HD Smart TV), C350 series (Ultra HD Smart TV), V35 series (Full HD Smart TV) and S25 series (Full HD Featured TV). All models are designed in Japan according to Toshiba’s product quality standardisation.

According to Mohamed El-Nagar, managing director, Toshiba El-Araby (TEVA): “We have chosen the UAE to showcase our new lineup CY21-22 because this country is the epitome of putting technology first. We are committed to developing and introducing such products in the region, which are in line with our markets and consumer needs.”

TEVA’s strategy for Toshiba TV in the Middle East and Africa region is to deepen its presence and expand the base in key countries like Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and KSA.

Saket Gaurav, chairman and managing director of Teknodome Group, the authorised partner for Toshiba TVs in UAE, said: “Priced aggressively, with outstanding image quality and cutting edge technology, Toshiba has an attractive value proposition for the end consumer.”