Retailo further strengthens its presence by acquiring DXBUY

Acquisition enables Retailo to empower owners of local restaurants and cafes in the UAE and other markets

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 1:56 PM

Retailo, the fastest growing B2B startup in Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) region recently acquired DXBUY in the UAE. DXBUY is a pioneering B2B platform serving as a marketplace for thousands of restaurants and cafes. The acquisition is a part of Retailo’s relentless growth and expansion plans for the MENAP region.

Onboarding DXBUY will develop further inroads for Retailo into the lucrative hotel, restaurant, and café (HORECA) business, enabling the company to scale it across the region. The HORECA industry is expected to be $60 billion in less than five years in MENAP. Taking a bold step into such a large market is in line with Retailo’s mission and aggressive regional growth strategy.

HORECA uses informal, broken, and chaotic supply chains for inventory purchase. They work with multiple suppliers following a strict delivery cycle which restricts their flexibility. Since the orders in a café or restaurant are often seasonal and unpredictable, and top-quality fresh ingredients are crucial.

At times, the restaurant owner must make the purchases directly from the wholesale market to fulfill their immediate business need that results in waste of time and resources. There is a great need for a tech-enabled solution that removes all these issues with the push of a few buttons.

Speaking about the acquisition, Himag Vaidya, head of investment and strategy, Retailo, said: “We are excited about the acquihire of DXBUY and expanding the Retailo family by bringing in formidable talent that will empower restaurants and cafes across MENAP. Retailo is becoming an even more robust institution with a reach in multiple markets and business verticals. We are increasing our regional and commercial footprint and furthering our mission of adding value to the lives of small business owners.”

Using Retailo’s app will ensure a single-window operation that will provide restaurants and cafes a large number of quality ingredients to choose from, price discovery for smart purchases, faster delivery cycle to avoid wastage, tech enabled inventory management, and many other features and services. Since deliveries can take place every day and at the restaurant owner’s convenience, ordering perishables will no longer be an issue thus ensuring end customer satisfaction and increased business value.