Reshaping your lifestyle

Thu 20 Oct 2022

Ajman-based GJ Real Estate — with its newly launched project Gulfa Towers — is creating living spaces that offer an exceptional quality of life to its residents

Over the last 14 years, GJ Real Estate has delivered numerous high-quality real estate projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates. The company’s priority is to create living spaces that offer an exceptional quality of life to its customers, which makes them one of the premier luxury real estate developers in the UAE. Since its inception in 1998, the brand has set the standard for luxury apartments. The company has unveiled its much-anticipated twin-tower project, Gulfa Towers, reaching the additional milestone of providing luxury at accessible costs to millions of individuals who dream of purchasing their own homes in the UAE.

Redefining luxury

A modern masterpiece perched in the heart of Ajman, overlooking a breath-taking view of Ajman, Gulfa Towers will offer hassle-free commutes and access to other Emirates. Only 15 minutes away from Sharjah Airport, the property is just the right place for those who are dreaming of owning a luxe apartment at affordable rates. If you are looking to escape the non-stop pace of a busy metropolis, then Gulfa Towers is the right place for you.

The new project, Gulfa Towers, has the potential to attract a lot of consumers because of its strategic location and luxurious offerings. The tower has a lot to offer at an affordable price, according to Mohamed Abdelrahim, Sales Manager at GJ Real Estate. The one, two and three-bedroom-hall-kitchen apartments are starting at an affordable price of Dh405,000 with zero per cent down payment as a launch offer and an installments plan for seven years. For GJ Real Estate, every project has a soul to it, and this project belongs to Abdelrahim. Further speaking about what makes Gulfa Towers different from its competitors, Abdelrahim emphasised its layouts and high-end embellishments. “All our projects are superbly located in vibrant and family-friendly communities of today and tomorrow. Material craftsmanship, technology, people — a lot goes into converting a good design into a superb building,” added Abdelrahim. Speaking about the brand’s presence in the Northern Emirates, Abdelrahim considers themselves as pioneers. “As developers in the Northern Emirates, GJ Real Estate is huge. We are Ajman’s largest developer and own a freehold property there. Earlier, we used to announce completed projects only once they were ready to move in. This is the first time we are announcing the pre-launch of Gulfa Towers, our off-plan project.”

To build properties with industry-leading standards, the company works with the best partners, from architects and interior designers to all the specialist contractors that are involved in the construction of large projects. Speaking about the luxurious amenities of the newly launched Gulfa Towers, Abdelrahim gives detailed information about the project. “We also offer premium facilities in addition to luxury accommodation. We don’t have a typical gym. The Technogym is here. It has a pool. We also offer sauna and yoga rooms.” With several projects under its wings, the team at GJ Real Estate believes that insightful research is required to understand what people need, and the outcome of the design process is measured by the value that’s added to the lives of customers.

Curating your personal space

A young company with big ambitions, the journey of the brand has been innovative. The company places a strong emphasis on the welfare of its customers in addition to bringing out the most up-to-date building techniques and designs. For Awais Ali, Multimedia Director at

GJ Real Estate, promoting customers’ happiness and well-being is at the core. “We spend the majority of our time in man-made spaces. As a business, we strive to create residential and commercial structures that enhance the quality of life for our clients. We are dedicated to utilising the most advanced building technologies and reducing the environmental effect of our company operations to achieve our goal.”

The company’s dedication is what lends credibility to these structures. Awais Ali continues by discussing the company’s further massive initiatives. “Conqueror Towers, our flagship project, recently sold out completely. Oasis Towers 1 and 2 are two further noteworthy initiatives. Additionally, Oasis Tower 2 is completely sold out. Ajman Creek Towers, one of our forthcoming flagship project, is a sizable undertaking with six towers.”

Recognised as the best real estate agency by the Arabian Property Awards 2020-2021, GJ Real Estate embarks on several new initiatives with a definite vision and commitment, providing excellence in every service they deliver.

As a rapidly expanding real estate developer, the firm is dedicated to releasing additional projects in the future, and it has been reported that Rose Tower, which is also supposed to be the largest residential tower in Ajman, would be launched by the company before the end of the following year.

