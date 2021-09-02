Refreshed viewing experience

Toshiba televisions are making a strong comeback in the UAE with a varied lineup

Toshiba started its television journey in 1952 and delivered unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality. Toshiba’s passion has created the motivation for themselves to continue to produce products from innovative ideas, like the ‘Power TV’. Introduced in the year 2010 it was the world’s first TV that worked during a power cut. Today, Toshiba TV is fully refreshed and making a strong comeback as its own brand.

The new brand message of Toshiba TV — ‘Find style, find myself’, inspires consumers to spend quality time in finding their true self by indulging themselves in the TV with real movie theatre experiences, and it has always been a passion of Toshiba TV to inspire people with its picture technology. The core intelligence of Toshiba TV — REGZA Engine that is fully tuned in Japan, brings stunning brilliance, natural colour, precision images, and cutting-edge technologies for an immersive viewing experience. To celebrate Toshiba TVs coming back into the UAE market, there will be varied lineups starting from the Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV to the Featured TV HD. For the first time, Toshiba is introducing OLED TV Series X89 in the MEA region, which is designed and tuned in Japan. Other series are the M550 (Ultra HD Smart TV), C350 series (Ultra HD Smart TV), V35 series (Full HD Smart TV) and S25 series (Full HD Featured TV). All models are designed in Japan according to Toshiba’s product quality standardisation that provides the minimalistic design based on the philosophy of ‘Essential Beauty’.

On the other hand Toshiba TV power audio system ‘REGZA Power Audio Pro+’ is delivering deep yet clear sound for the immersive surround sound experience like no other.

Toshiba M550 and C350 series are powered by REGZA Engine 4K, a high-performance 4K engine for stunning picture quality. Dolby Vision capable display and REGZA Engine 4K’s HDR restoration technologies provide the ultimate HDR experience with precisely optimised colours, brilliance, and shades for any content. Now, the new lineup is powered by the new Vidaa operating system, which is more user friendly and supports voice command.

According to Mohamed El-Nagar, managing director, Toshiba El-Araby (TEVA), “We have chosen the UAE to showcase our new lineup CY21-22 because this country is the epitome of where technology comes first. And we are committed to developing and introducing such products in the region, which are in line with our markets and consumer needs.

Additionally, he added that TEVA’s strategy for Toshiba TV in the Middle East and Africa region is to deepen its presence and expand its base in key countries like Sudan, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria and KSA.

According to Saket Gaurav, the chairman and managing director of Tekndome Group, the authorised partner for Toshiba TVs in UAE, Toshiba is a well-established global brand to reckon with — it’s a household name known for its superior quality and longevity. Reentering the UAE TV market, Toshiba is all set to give the existing brands a tough challenge. Priced aggressively, with outstanding image quality and cutting edge technology, it has a very attractive value proposition for the end consumer.

“We are very excited about taking Toshiba TVs to the market and are optimistic about capturing five per cent of the UAE TV market share in 2022,” says Gaurav.