Ras Al Khaimah hosts Huawei MEA Ecosystem Summit

Ras Al Khaimah hosted the Huawei Developer Conference MEA Summit 2025 at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort Marjan Island, bringing together leading voices from government, technology, and various other sectors to explore the future of connected ecosystems and new opportunities for Ras Al Khaimah–China partnerships.

The summit was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. In an opening keynote speech, Sheikh Ahmed reaffirmed the emirate’s focus on attracting knowledge-based industries, cultivating cross-border collaboration, and strengthening ties between Ras Al Khaimah and China as part of its long-term economic strategy.

Held in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by Innovation City (INC), Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and RAK Properties, the event reflected a unified vision among Ras Al Khaimah’s key entities to build a diversified and resilient business landscape that encourages innovation, investment, and economic growth with over 150 C-suite executives, investors and Huawei partners in attendance.

As part of the summit agenda, several Ras Al Khaimah entities took the stage to highlight opportunities within the emirate’s forward-looking economy. RAKTDA and RAK Properties outlined how Ras Al Khaimah’s development strategy integrates tourism, quality of life, and infrastructure to create an environment that attracts global businesses, while RAKEZ and Innovation City emphasised the emirate’s strategic advantages as a regional hub, supported by business-friendly regulations and collaborative environment designed to nurture creative and technology-led enterprises.

Petal Ads and Huawei developers Forum

On third day of the conference, held on November 7 at the Taj Hotel on The Palm in Dubai, developers, advertisers, and key partners gathered for the Huawei Developers & Petal Ads Forum. The forum spotlighted Huawei’s full stack capabilities: HarmonyOS, HMS Core, and Petal Ads, built to accelerate intelligent connectivity, cultivate a thriving app ecosystem, and deliver measurable digital growth across the Middle East and Africa.

Reflecting Huawei’s partner-first approach, leading regional platforms and agencies shared strategies and results: Talabat demonstrated how it continues to redefine convenience and deliver seamless services to millions of users across the Middle East; NABD underscored its role in advancing Arabic digital media through localised content and distribution; Prayer Now presented a compelling case study on blending faith, lifestyle, and technology to create meaningful, usercentric digital experiences; and EternityX shared key trends and performance benchmarks from the latest Petal Ads Whitepaper.

The forum concluded with an expert panel featuring senior leaders from OMD, Publicis, Havas, Beyond Developments and EternityX. Panelists discussed the evolving role of first party data, rising privacy standards, modern measurement frameworks, and the importance of channel strategies rooted in meaningful user experiences.