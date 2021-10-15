R V Group owner awarded the coveted Golden Visa
Since its inception in 2012, R V Group has broken new grounds in commodity trading under the dynamic leadership of Vinay Aggarwal
The UAE Government has recently awarded its most prestigious 10-year Golden Visa to Vinay Aggarwal, owner of R V Group, along with his family.
Humbled with gratitude, Aggarwal said, “I sincerely convey my heartfelt deepest gratitude to the UAE Government and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the Ruler of Dubai, for recognising our efforts and contribution to UAE and encouraging us to outdo ourselves in future.”
Hailing from Jind, Haryana, a northern state of India, Aggarwal, along with his wife, set foot in Dubai in the year 2012. They both fell in love with the country immediately and together incorporated R V International FZC in Sharjah, UAE. Within a period of two months, they shifted to Dubai, along with their children. After settling in Dubai, they then incorporated UVA International Trading LLC in Dubai, followed by other companies, one by one.
R V Group has its headquarters in Dubai. R V Group today has companies and offices in multiple countries including the UAE, India, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius, UK, Netherlands, USA and many countries in Africa.
The group has operations spread across Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe and the Americas. In a short span of 9 years, R V Group has made a niche for itself in International Trade arena.
R V Group diversified into iron ore, coal, metals, agri commodities, minerals, textile and garments, building materials, polymers and chemicals, footwear, handicrafts, leather products, carpets, auto parts and spares, electronics, timber and paper, etc., and has a group turnover of approximately $800 million. The group aspires to achieve the milestone of $1 billion in the year 2022.
The road ahead
The group has been in discussion to diversify into other sectors as well. “We are looking forward to expanding into manufacturing, clean energy and farming in the UAE. We are on the verge of finalising a couple of projects in the said sectors and we look forward for the same to be operational within the year 2022,” said Aggarwal.
R V Group owner awarded the coveted Golden Visa
