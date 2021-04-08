Promising high-quality automobiles and unparalleled service for all

Al Masaood Group's AutoCentral inaugurates its first multi-brand pre-owned cars showroom in Dubai

AutoCentral, Al Masaood Group's multi-brand service and repair centre, has officially inaugurated its first state-of-art-showroom for multi-brand pre-owned cars in Dubai, marking a new milestone in its expansion plans across the UAE.

Located in a prime location at Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, the newly built 700-square-metre space will further bolster AutoCentral's brand profile and market presence in the country through its value-added services and incentives. Customers who purchase pre-owned vehicles from AutoCentral will access the centre's services across its branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The new used cars showroom will complement AutoCentrals' service centre offerings, thereby delivering seamless customer journeys and presenting buyers with a holistic experience, from sales to aftersales, to ensure their complete satisfaction.

At the core of the modern facility's services is its eight promises, made to foster customer trust and confidence. AutoCentral commits to buyers of certified pre-owned (CPO) cars displayed in the showroom that they will enjoy an extended warranty of up to seven years (unlimited mileage); up to 190-point inspection and reconditioning process, and service and inspection before delivery.

Also included in the eight promises are up to 25 per cent discount on parts; issuance of a certification of authenticity; exclusive finance and insurance offers; trade-in facilities; and 24-hour roadside assistance whilst under warranty.

Irfan Tansel, chief executive officer, Al Masaood Automotive Division, said: "AutoCentral's new pre-owned cars showroom reflects that our customers are always at the heart of everything we do. By offering a diverse range of pre-owned cars, coupled with the facility's advanced technologies and professional staff, AutoCentral is seeking to exceed customer expectations, enhance their experience and satisfaction level and provide exceptional services according to the highest standard of quality and excellence."

"Its opening also shows AutoCentral's steady direction to establish a strong market footprint across the country. From Abu Dhabi and Dubai, new modern AutoCentral branches will soon open in other emirates to bring its high-quality services to customers wherever they are in the UAE," Tansel added.

Al Masaood Auto Leasing programme is available at the showroom as well. The personalised leasing solution extends to buyers either a one-year lease option that can go up to three years or a 'lease-to-own' offer, whichever is the most convenient and suitable to them.

Open six days a week, AutoCentral, which is known for its expertise in the local automotive sector, aims to fulfil customer needs for quality pre-owned cars that have been comprehensively checked by the centre's highly skilled technical team.