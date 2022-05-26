Prodigious psychologist Nabhit Kapur advocates a well-being based approach to international diplomacy
Nabhit Kapur is also a noted and independent United Nations Secretary General candidate who has served as a catalyst for change as a mental health crusader.
Working incessantly to lead oneself towards one's definition of success is something most of the professionals working across industries have done over the years; however, very rare gems have chosen to do the unusual and work towards spreading the good among others and adding value to their lives through their work. Belonging to the latter category is a man of influence, knowledge, and wisdom who has surrendered himself to working for people for breaking the stigmas attached to mental health and being a strong advocate and crusader of mental health globally; we are talking about Nabhit Kapur, who is known for his endless efforts for mental health advocacy, international affairs, global peace, and well-being diplomacy.
Prof. Nabhit Kapur, before he could reach such prominence globally, had to face innumerable challenges on his path, which had a huge impact on him and opened his mindset towards various essential life lessons. This led him towards making impactful improvements across the world. In 2021, he served as the independent candidate for United Nations Secretary General elections, and though he couldn't make it at the nomination in the UN elections, he, along with his team, is more than determined to now make it to the 2026 nominations.
Breaking stigmas attached to mental health has been a part of his life's purposes, which today has made him a well-recognized and respected mental health professional, TED speaker, and successful author. He is the brain behind his one-of-a-kind NGO called PeacfulMind Foundation and World Leaders for Mental Health, promoting well-being diplomacy and also analyzing policies and terms of global mental health.
Despite the trying times caused by a global health pandemic, Prof. Nabhit Kapur successfully trained around 154 volunteers, naming them PMF COVID-19 envoys, to accelerate their reach across digital platforms by engaging in psychological well-being help. This helped him become the first person ever from New Delhi, India, to do so, which also featured him in Forbes India. His foundation helped more than 2500 people through its counselling sessions, including the Delhi police. In October 2019, he even initiated the "Free stress management center" on World Mental Health Day to cater to the well-being of employees and their work-life balance. Even in 2021, to help Afghanistan fighting uncalled-for events, he took various initiatives to help the victims, guaranteeing psychological aid and special counselling.
His years of expertise and experiences as a mental health advocate led Nobel Peace Prize 2022 Nominee to coin the word well-being diplomacy with the intent to innovate the traditional essence of diplomacy.
Prof. Nabhit Kapur has inspired more conversations around psychological well-being and mental health with over 70 global leaders and policymakers. To know more, you can reach out to him on Twitter, @nabhit_kapur.