Pixel Perfect

Samsung Electronics brings out 2022 models of 'The Wall' to deliver incredible technological innovation — including the slimmest ever pixel pitch display at a mere P0.63

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is all set to amaze audiences with the future of Micro LED technology with three new models of its state-of-the-art display technology, 'The Wall'.

“Micro LED technology is set to define the future of display innovation. From the luxury industry to hospitality and travel, the potential of Micro LED is endless in enabling businesses to achieve more,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The next-generation technology of The Wall will deliver benefits beyond expectations, transforming any business and unlocking new opportunities,” he added.

The sleekiest, yet the trendiest —IWB

The 2022 model of The Wall — is an innovative modular Micro LED display that delivers immersive viewing experiences in a high-resolution, large-screen format. The IWB is available in 0.63 and 0.94pixel pitches, with 0.63 being the slimmest ever pixel pitch in 'The Wall' lineup. The micro pitch feature of the IWB demonstrates the most detailed picture and dynamic range expansion of Samsung with the screen’s 120Hz frame rate, HDR10/10+ and LED HDR. Following installation, The Wall provides a variety of screen sizes, accommodating 4K movies for 110-inch and up to incredible 8K quality for 220-inch to meet any consumer or business needs. This resolution capability is enhanced by the powerful Micro AI (Artificial Intelligence) processor, which analyses every second of content instantaneously and optimises picture quality, while removing noise.

The overall size of the cabinets has increased, allowing businesses and consumers to install only four cabinets to configure the UHD screen, meaning faster and more cost-efficient operation. The improved display cabinet strengthens the large, high-resolution screens and improves the mechanical quality for immersive viewing while enhancing seam adjustment. The installation time has reduced, offering significant benefits to businesses compared to conventional LED signage.

'The Wall' is also packed with industry-leading technology. Firstly, with MultiView, The Wall enables simultaneous multi-source playback from up to four sources, all on one screen, without any additional splitter required for dynamic content display. Secondly, Black Seal Technology built into the display creates a seamless canvas for purer black levels, with an ultra-low reflective film to minimise external light reflection. With 20-bit processing, The Wall delivers outstanding image quality and a smooth viewing experience, supported by a peak of 2,000 nits providing a clearer image.

The Wall All-in-One — IAB

With its convenient installation process, Wall All-in-One is available in three models: 4K 146-inch, 2K 146-inch and 2K 110-inch. This next-generation display brings innovation to the installation, not just the viewing experience. The standard resolution of The Wall All-in-One is a 16:9 form factor. The most innovative feature of The Wall All-in-One is the convenient installation that features a pre-adjusted seam and a ‘Pre-Assembled Frame Kit.’ This kit, which makes the whole process simple as a consumer TV, includes the 16:9 form factor display’s internalised deco bezel and an embedded media player S-box, also lowering the total cost of ownership. The Wall All-in-One offers a sleek design with display thinness of just 49mm, which is ultimately 59mm in total installation when measured from wall to screen. This slim, bezel-less infinity design provides a direct input connection on the screen without a separate device – creating a clean and convenient setup. Additionally, together with 20-bit processing, Black Seal technology and Micro AI Processor, two 4K 146-inch screens can be installed side by side to create a 32:9 form factor model with a detachable feature creating an entire wall of outstanding image quality.

The Outdoor Line-up — OHA 55’’ and 75’’

From EV Charging Station to Hybrid Classroom, Samsung’s latest 2022 outdoor line-up has been verified for outdoor visibility by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), while the slim composition enables easy installation and long-term performance through certified IP56-rated protection. With its durable and high-performing hardware, the OHA can perform in varied conditions. One use case is an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, which is increasing in demand as the sales of electric vehicles continue to rise worldwide.

Exemplifying technology — WMB

Samsung continues to deliver hybrid learning experiences with its innovative product and solutions. The new 2022 Samsung Flip Pro, available in two large 75- and 85-inch models, is an interactive whiteboard that can provide both teachers and students with enhanced usability and specialised features to meet ever-changing education needs. Samsung Flip Pro’s newly added USB Type-C connectivity provides integrated video control and power (65W charging), while industry-leading touch latency and multi-touch features allow simultaneous collaboration for up to 20 people. The newly added intuitive control panel, brightness control sensors, and the four front- and rear-facing speakers enhance the overall classroom experience and enable seamless video communication in a remote or hybrid classroom environment. Lastly, with SmartView+, up to 50 devices can be simultaneously connected to the display wirelessly, in addition to enabling multi-view on up to four screens, ideal for larger meeting rooms and digitised classrooms. The technology works seamlessly in the background, making the product easy to use by teachers and students alike.

