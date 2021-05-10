Pioneers in medicare, R&D and education

Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, celebrates providing healthcare, research facilities and world-class education for health Professions and becoming a global player on its second anniversary

Thumbay Group has become an irrefutable name in the healthcare sphere. Since its establishment in 1998 by Dr Thumbay Moideen Founder President, Thumbay Group has crafted many success stories, especially in its core sectors of medical education, healthcare, and research.

Dr Thumbay Moideen

Dr Moideen is the man behind Thumbay Group's medical empire. Creating a state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure has always been his dream, and he had set no limit as he went on to build the UAE's first local medical university and healthcare facilities. In 1998 he set up the first medical education institution, Gulf Medical College, in Ajman. This brought about the birth of Thumbay Group as it is known today, a medical business house employing over 3,500 staff, out of which 400 are doctors. It has also diversified into businesses like hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, publications, optical centres, coffee shops, health clubs, trading, hospitality, etc. As an entrepreneur dominating the field, Dr Moideen's inspiration to grow to this level is his belief that 'If you save one life, you save the life of mankind'.

Akram Moideen Thumbay, Director of the Construction and Renovation Division, and IT Division; Dr Moideen and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice-President of Healthcare Division

The group has accomplished monumental heights since its inception 23 years ago earning a prominent name for itself in the UAE's corporate landscape. It has been credited with several 'firsts' in the region's private sector, such as the first private medical university, first-ever private academic hospital, the first and only private academic health system and much more.

The UAE has been integral to Thumbay Group's development. Its central location and connectivity to the world, creating a bridge with Europe, Africa and the rest of Asia. Another benefit is that medical tourism in the country has only increased exponentially, with the UAE being ranked first among GCC countries as the best medical tourism destination, according to the US-based Medical Tourism Association. The Thumbay medical tourism department actively promotes all services under medical tourism speaking over 20 languages and with representative offices in over 50 countries.

Dr Moideen explains with pride, "We stand apart as we dispense medical services that are one of the best. We are involved in a whole range of healthcare-related issues from treating patients to teaching doctors and indulging in professional research. No one can match us."

With Dr Moideen's far-sighted vision, Thumbay Group has played a pioneering role in the region, which has led to the creation of something as unique as Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman. It is a medical epicentre built with an investment of more than Dh1 billion. The project is the first-of-its-kind in the private sector not only in the UAE but also in the Middle East region and has evolved as a regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare, and cutting-edge research. It plays a key role in medical advancement as Thumbay Group continues to carve its place on the global map.

The one million square feet campus located in Ajman features the most modern technologies and global expertise in teaching/training, healthcare delivery and research/innovation, attracting the best student and professional talent towards shaping the future of education, healthcare and research.

The pride of Thumbay Medicity is Gulf Medical University (GMU). The university has 100,000 square metres of built-up area with a diverse student body from over 86 countries, and faculty of over 30 nationalities. It is the largest private medical university in the region with six constituent colleges and 26 accredited programmes, having over 2,000 full-time students and around 2,000 part-time students. The first PhD programme was introduced in 2021, open to all nationalities with a preference given to Emirati students.

Just as the medical world is constantly evolving, so is the curriculum at GMU. Over the last year, it has introduced Covid-19 sciences to its programmes. It is also using its research platforms to study several aspects related to the pandemic disease and has published several research papers about teaching during this period.

GMU also promises that its students graduate completely prepared for the medical world. It has implemented various technologies to ensure this. For example, it has developed Virtual Patient Learning (VPL), a simulation that features a human being playing the role of a patient to replicate a patient receiving answers according to questions asked by students in a medical setting. This has won GMU many awards, and most recently, the 'Middle East Gold Winner' by the WhartonQS Reimagine Education Steering Committee. It has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis into the regular curriculum of its medical programmes. GMU takes the responsibility of helping its students gain sufficient knowledge and skills to equip them to work with colleagues who may be from different backgrounds.

With one of the largest hospital networks in the region, Thumbay Group today has the distinction of housing one of the biggest chains of private academic hospitals in the region, treating patients from as many as 175 countries. Thumbay Group's healthcare division operates eight academic hospitals having facilities of 800 inpatient beds, 10 family clinics/medical centres, five diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets and one of the first drive-through pharmacies. Together, GMU and Thumbay's network of academic hospitals and clinics train around 20 per cent of the doctors and approximately 60 per cent of the healthcare professionals in the country. In addition, Thumbay Labs are doing a large number of RT-PCR tests daily and the group has two hospitals with over 200 beds dedicated for Covid-19 in-patient treatment.

Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital

Thumbay Medicity also comprises Thumbay University Hospital - one of the largest private academic hospitals in the region and a popular medical tourism destination, Thumbay Dental Hospital - the first private dental hospital in the country and one of the largest academic dental hospitals in the Middle East region's private sector, and Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital - the biggest state-of-the-art rehabilitation hospital in the country. It also has outlets of Thumbay Pharmacy - including the biggest robotic pharmacy, in addition to the central laboratory of Thumbay Labs - some of the biggest CAP accredited private diagnostic labs in the region. In addition, there are leisure and hospitality amenities such as Body & Soul Health Club and Spa, Thumbay Food Court, as well as the Thumbay Housing Project coming soon and will accommodate 2,500 staff and students. With its state-of-the-art facilities and superior amenities, Thumbay Medicity will attract 15,000 visitors daily once it is full-fledged.

Thumbay Dental Hospital Thumbay University Hospital

The investment that Thumbay Group has placed in the healthcare sector is futuristic, as it works not merely for patient satisfaction but exponential medical advancement. The group has a meticulous roadmap for developing future health professionals and making research and innovation the zenith of its portfolio as it goes on to provide to the residents of UAE, the region and beyond.