Parfex expands testing & development facilities in the UAE
Dubai
A fragrance house established in Grasse in 1985, Parfex creates and produces perfumes for fine fragrance, body care and home products. The renowned French fragrance house commenced its operations in the UAE under the able leadership of Mr. Navas Mohammed to cater to the demands of its middle east customers.
With the acquisition of Parfex by Croda International Plc. we have expanded our existing premises in the Middle East region to cater to the exponentially growing business. With a purpose to raise competence and offer excellent services to our customer’s evolving demands, the premises has been revamped for testing and development facilities.
The company’s approach blends a competitive pricing policy with exceptional service quality. Offering the best to our customers is about being relevant, efficient, and swift. Understanding the markets and customer needs allows us to provide with appropriate fragrances that embody their products. The coordination between the sales teams, R & D, and the marketing & evaluation department, which work hand in hand, optimizes the development process.
We are excited about the journey ahead and promise to deliver the best to our customers.
