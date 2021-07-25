Orkan Doganci: Creating food map from Germany to Dubai, and beyond

The brains behind launching the famed Turkish restaurant Bosporus in Dubai, the restaurateur is a celebrated name in the F&B business across the globe

Born to a Turkish immigrant family in Troisdorf, Germany, Doganci’s love for food started at his father’s kitchen at the age of 13. Entrepreneur by nature, he learnt the tricks of the trade in his father’s many restaurants and set on his own course by the age of 27.

Leaving Germany to explore the world and meeting chefs all around the world gave Doganci a new realm and perspective. His first base was London where he settled for a while to understand the business of the F&B sector. His fortunes rose as he opened Bosporus in Dubai with two business partners before he was 30 years old in 2011. This was the first of the chain and one of the largest and most prominent Turkish restaurants in Dubai.

The fast-paced F&B scene in Dubai saw Bosporus boom and become the city’s favourite in no time. Then followed the other branches in Dubai that saw equal popularity. Post Dubai, Doganci launched his first Turkish restaurant in Istanbul — Fahham, and there has been no looking back. After Europe and the Middle East, the ‘golden hands’ entrepreneur has his eyes set on the US now to open another restaurant.

When asked about his future endeavours, Doganci said: “I believe to go slowly and set targets which have helped me to get the best outcome. I am thankful to God that things are going as per my plan.”

With successes in the past, it is of little surprise that the next venture would be as huge as the former ones as this restaurateur is on a global mission and is racing ahead.