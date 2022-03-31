Opti chose Brazil for his holiday destination after 6 months of hard work! What about you?
Dubai
Brazil became Opti's preferred holiday destination after all the hard work he has put in greeting people, giving information and sharing selfies with the millions who visited this amazing event.
Opti, the Expo 2020 Dubai mascot created and powered by Terminus Group, is the representative of the Opportunity pavilion. Born out of an illustration which came to life as Expo 2020 Dubai and Terminus Group partnered, he covers an average of 12km per day and has taken millions of photographs with his fans. He is indeed due for a short vacation.
Opti's first stop was the mind-blowing water plaza at the Brazil Pavilion, where hundreds of thousands of people have had the time of their lives experiencing a virtual recreation of the cool breezes and soothing atmosphere of the Amazon rainforest. This area has been a tremendous success with kids through out the Expo 2020 season, and multiple Expo School visits have also been held there, to the delight of youngsters and adults alike!
Did you know that the Water Plaza is actually a few degrees cooler than the outside - without using any technology? That's right! While the whole pavilion is built on sustainable lines, the Water Plaza is extra-special, using sustainable architecture and eco-friendly building styles to always maintain a cooler interior no matter the temperatures outside! Talk about something super 'cool'!
When you walk into this awe-inspiring space, you will immediately be transported into the beautiful environs of Brazil - from the sights and sounds to even the special aromas that make up this beautiful country, the Plaza’s design acts like a virtual travel chamber. The only thing better than standing here is to visit Brazil directly (and psst! That's exactly what we're hinting at here!
There's truly no better way to Feel Brazil at Expo 2020 Dubai than visiting the Brazil Pavilion - and if you've not done so already, you will have to come to Brazil yourself to visit the Amazon River! Come visit us and transport yourself to the beautiful Amazon rainforest, enjoy the chill vibes - and see why people chose to visit Brazil, and many of them make Brazil their home.
