Nagarro Mena hosts event to spotlight innovation and AI

Nagarro Mena, a global digital engineering leader, recently hosted the SAP Cloud Focus Day 2025 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. The event brought together senior leaders and decision-makers from industries including manufacturing, professional services, food and beverage, and hospitality to explore how SAP Cloud ERP, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) are shaping the next phase of enterprise transformation across the Middle East.

Attendees participated in engaging presentations, interactive booths, and expert-led roundtables hosted by specialists from SAP and Nagarro. Sessions provided valuable insights on how cloud technologies can improve agility, efficiency, and sustainability, while helping organisations align with regional digital transformation strategies and accelerate measurable business outcomes. The sessions also highlighted practical examples of innovation from organisations that have successfully adpted these solutions.

A key highlight of the day was a roundtable featuring Dr Sourish Achharia (Jindal Steel), Dr Fuad Alattar, senior vice-president (Siemens Digital Enterprise Services); Oswald Golja, regional head of IT Business Engagement, Middle East and Africa (Siemens Energy); and Vanderlei Santos, chief digital officer (Agthia Group). Participants discussed strategies to turn data into actionable insights, optimise operations, and achieve tangible business impact across industries. The discussion emphasized the importance of combining technological innovation with strategic decision-making to remain competitive.

"At Nagarro, we combine speed with scale. By fast-tracking SAP Public Cloud deployments and expanding global partnerships, while strengthening sales momentum in the Middle East, we are helping enterprises move from vision to impact faster than ever before," said Ehsan Shariff, managing director – global accounts (Siemens & SAP), Nagarro Mena, and Deepak Menghani, managing director – Global Sales, Nagarro Mena.

Ehsan Shariff emphasised the growing demand for speed and agility in digital projects. "With SAP Public Cloud, we can go live in as little as 12–16 weeks, reducing complexity while enabling clients to innovate continuously," he said.

The discussions underscored key themes such as rapid deployment, cost efficiency, agility, and sustainability, highlighting how cloud-native systems and AI-driven insights can help enterprises adapt to evolving market dynamics.

Deepak Menghani added: "Our approach is consultative, not transactional. We partner with clients to understand their long-term digital roadmaps and align our offerings to deliver outcomes. The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets for enterprise transformation, and Nagarro is investing significantly to match that pace."

The day concluded with a shared understanding that collaboration, innovation, and agility are essential to shaping the next phase of enterprise growth.

Nagarro remains committed to helping organisations across the GCC harness the power of SAP Cloud and AI to build intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready businesses that can thrive today and in the future.