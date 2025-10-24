My Perfumes Group: The scent of success

The Middle East, particularly Dubai, has long been synonymous with luxury, opulence, and captivating scents. In recent years, perfume brands from the region have taken the global fragrance industry by storm, marrying traditional oriental richness with contemporary sophistication. At the forefront of this revolution stands My Perfumes Group, one of the UAE’s largest and most influential perfume houses. With a three-decade legacy rooted in quality, creativity, and customer delight, the group continues to set new benchmarks in perfumery and packaging excellence.

In this exclusive interview, Mustafa Firoz, managing director of My Perfumes Group, shares insights into what’s driving the brand’s phenomenal global growth, its upcoming launches at Beautyworld Middle East, and his vision for the future of the UAE fragrance industry.

What’s driving the global rise of Middle Eastern perfumes and where does My Perfumes stand in this story?

The success of Middle Eastern perfume brands stems from a visionary ecosystem. The UAE’s leadership has positioned the nation as a global business hub, empowering enterprises and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence — deeply reflected in perfumery.

At its core lies quality. Stringent production laws ensure that “Made in UAE” stands as a mark of excellence and trust. The region’s perfume houses, including ours, have elevated standards, making the UAE the capital of Middle Eastern perfumery.

The mystique of oriental fragrances, rich ingredients, and competitive pricing have fueled global fascination. At My Perfumes, our unwavering focus remains on delighting customers with no compromise on fragrance quality, bottling, or packaging.

What is the specialisation of My Perfumes Group, and what sets your operations apart?

We are among the largest perfume companies in the UAE and the fastest growing, with expertise that spans the entire value chain — manufacturing, global distribution network, luxury retail, franchise operations, private labelling, and international licensing.

Our portfolio includes some of the region’s most recognised brands such as Arabiyat, Arabiyat Prestige, Otoori, MPF, and our niche label My Perfumes Select. We’ve also built a strong presence through licensing partnerships with prestigious names like FC Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, and most recently, Chupa Chups and Paris Saint Germain.

Today, My Perfumes products are sold in over 90 countries, loved by millions of fragrance enthusiasts worldwide. We also manufacture for some of the biggest retail chains across the region.

How are you scaling up production to meet growing global demand?

We’re expanding aggressively to meet rising international demand. Our goal is to produce 30 million bottles in 2026, effectively doubling our current capacity.

Our facility — spread across 325,000sqft is being upgraded with additional state-of-the-art production and packaging lines. We plan to increase output by 25 per cent year-on-year basis to ensure we stay ahead of market demand and deliver consistently to our global partners.

How has the year 2025 been for My Perfumes?

It’s been a fantastic year. Customers worldwide are embracing our fragrance quality, innovative bottle designs, and premium packaging.

Six fragrances — Nyla, Marwa, Mahd Al Dhahab, LaDiDa, Ramad Oriental, and Aariz — from our marque brand Arabiyat Prestige by My Perfumes have gone viral globally in 2025. Marwa alone is expected to reach one million units in sales by December, just eight months after launch.

Overall, we’ve achieved 50 per cent growth over last year and project another 50 per cent for 2026.

With Beautyworld Middle East approaching, what can we expect from My Perfumes this year?

We’re very excited about Beautyworld 2025. We’ll be unveiling 15 new references under Arabiyat Prestige, where we’ve experimented with new-age ingredients and eclectic combinations.

One of our biggest highlights will be the launch of Arabiyat Sugar — a vibrant, youthful, gourmand collection featuring 15 statement fragrances. These have already generated incredible buzz — pre-booked even before launch and we expect to sell over five million bottles in 2026.

With Arabiyat Sugar, we’re creating a new benchmark in the art of sweetness — an indulgent, youthful, and modern interpretation of perfumery.

What’s your five-year vision for My Perfumes Group?

Our vision is to remain a leading Middle Eastern fragrance manufacturer and expand our global footprint through a wider distributor network.

We’ll keep exploring new ingredients, broadening our fragrance palette, and delighting customers with exceptional creations. With our new Sugar line, we’re also engaging a younger, trend-driven audience. By 2030, we aim to grow our market share by 15 per cent, driven by innovation, quality, and customer trust.

What truly differentiates My Perfumes from other brands in the market?

Several factors set us apart — our wow packaging, premium ingredients, and zero compromise on fragrance quality.

As a family-run business, we maintain full control, ensuring agility and consistency. We collaborate with top global perfume houses, uphold rigorous quality standards, and craft fragrances from popular to niche, catering to every taste and market.