Mesmerising gold collection unveiled for Ramadan

Discover the captivating allure of finely crafted jewellery to make you feel special

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, a luxurious and mesmerising selection of the latest gold creations has been launched by the renowned jewellery brand, Jaipur Gems.

For those who take pleasure in celebrating heritage and who aspire to remain radiant throughout the auspicious month of Ramadan, this exclusive and limited collection has been thoughtfully created by the brand that has a heritage of over 300 years of craftsmanship and deep ties with the GCC region.

Inspired by the eternal bond between contemporary styles and traditional values and the brand’s own rich legacy, each piece in this collection is a true masterpiece.

Jaipur Gems is committed to the responsible sourcing of high-quality materials, and this is reflected in the transparency of the origins of their creations. Each 22 carat gold piece has been meticulously handcrafted by master artisans, and features regal grandeur and a unique story expressed through each unique motif designed by the creative director, Siddhartha Sacheti, who is the third generation in the family to take the helm of the company as the creative lead in design, artistic direction the overall brand strategy.

This Ramadan, let the opulence of Jaipur Gems’ collection enhance your beauty and reflect the prosperity of this blessed month. Indulge in the richness of their jewellery, and experience the eternal charm of tradition infused with contemporary flair.

Jaipur Gems have a flagship boutique in the Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai, where you can discover their captivating collection of gold creations that will make you feel like royalty this Ramadan.

