Making parenthood possible

Dr Arpan David, chief executive officer, Waha Health, Dr Dimitrios Kafetzis, medical director, reproductive endocrinology/infertility consultant, Dr Partha Sarathi Das, deputy medical director, consultant reproductive endocrinology and fertility

With exceptional care and guidance, Orchid Fertility Clinic is setting standards for quality fertility in the UAE

By Kushmita Bose Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 2:39 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 2:57 PM

The increasing prevalence of infertility impacts millions of couples around the world. Patients are aware that their mental, emotional and social well-being associated with infertility holds a significant impact on overall health. Therefore, it is highly essential to understand patients’ preferences, respect their choices, and customise treatments that are best suited for each patient. Built on the pillars of expertise, experience, quality care and world-class infrastructure, Orchid Fertility Clinic, part of Waha Health, delivers evidence-based fertility treatment at international levels, providing couples the best chance of having a baby. The clinic maintains a rigorous international quality standard, having the finest fertility expertise, supported by cutting-edge technology advancements, balanced with genuine and compassionate care. The centre’s holistic approach to fertility aims to balance the emotional, physical and mental aspects of couples’ life to aid infertility treatments along with diet, stress management and lifestyle improvement.

The team at Orchid Fertility Clinic

Full-fledged treatments

Orchid Fertility Clinic offers a range of specialised services that include in vitro fertilisation (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), assisted hatching, intrauterine insemination (IUI), pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS), frozen embryo transfer, endometrial biopsy for endometrial receptivity ERA and receptive dx (bcl6). Other treatments include hysteroscopy/laparoscopy, immune treatment and modulation, egg, sperm, and embryo cryopreservations, micro tese, percutaneous epididymal sperm aspiration, HyFoSy tubal testing, semen test and sperm DNA fragmentation. The clinic caters to all kinds of female fertility issues like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, diminished ovarian reserve, blocked fallopian tubes, recurrent pregnancy loss, chromosomal disorders, thin endometrial lining, pelvic infections and inflammations. Male factors include oligospermia, non-obstructed azoospermia, obstructive azoospermia, erectile dysfunction, varicocele. Also included are endocrinological disorders like vitamin D deficiency, thyroid disorders, high prolactin levels, obesity, autoimmune diseases and other conditions.

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology including 3D and 4D ultrasound pelvic scans, andrology laboratory and time-lapse embryoscopes to ensure the highest standard of care is given to all patients.

A dedicated centre

Orchid Fertility Clinic, which is a Joint Commission International (JCI) and College of American Pathologist (CAP) accredited fertility clinic, opened its doors for the first time in 2016 at Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC). The dedicated team has been carefully selected and has extensive and unparalleled knowledge in the field of reproductive medicine. They cater to all the needs of the patients in a compassionate and holistic manner. Along with catering to patients locally, the clinic also provides dedicated consultations for all international clients. The online consultations can be arranged along with the treatment plan before the patients arrive in Dubai.

At Orchid Fertility Clinic, the motive is not just treatment, but also to support the patients in all possible ways. The highly qualified and multi-disciplinary team at Orchid Fertility Clinic looks into the contributing factors along with educating each couple trying to conceive on the consequences of lifestyle disorders and diseases. Dr Arpan, CEO at Waha Health, said: “Our doctors are passionate about their profession of helping people grow their family. Our vision is to provide couples seeking fertility with assistance, a fresh approach with improvement in their quality of life and a better chance of having healthy babies born into healthy families. We are preferred by patients not only in the UAE, but also from many other countries as we provide them with multiple treatment options that are tailor-made to suit their conditions.”

"We received our NIPT test result and were beyond happy with the outcome. I am so happy and satisfied with every step we took and decision we made as advised by the clinic. We will forever be grateful to you. We wish Orchid Fertility Clinic more success and good luck." — A patient

Dr Partha Sarathi Das, deputy medical director, consultant reproductive endocrinology and fertility, Orchid Fertility Clinic, said: “The definition of a successful fertility clinic is not measured by financial gains, but from the satisfaction we get when our patients are happy. That is what success means to us at Orchid. We make our patients feel we are with them at every stage of decision making — from educating to encouraging them throughout the treatment. They feel comfortable sharing their problems, anxieties and dreams with us, and I strongly believe it is because of the care and dedication we share with our patients.” Coping with infertility is not easy and Orchid Fertility Clinic understands that emotion. The accredited facility has been awarded for providing the best patient experience during the fertility treatment. Individual requirement-based therapies and support groups at the clinic also provide couples the confidence and support they require throughout the journey. In addition to this, Orchid Fertility Clinic has also introduced the concept of ‘Fertility Journey and Wellness’, wherein it encourages couples to come in for an informal discussion with one of their fertility specialists for any concerns about reproductive health, or to discuss any potential options. Even if the couple is not ready to embark on the fertility treatment, being aware of their choices can be reassuring. So, if you are planning to start a family, a fertility check can help you make an informed decision about the timing and the choices you may need to turn the dream into a reality.