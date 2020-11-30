Partner content by KT Engage
Making dreams a reality
Peace homes real estate offers First time in Dubai - Pay 5% and move into your dream home remaining 95% in 5 years. Ready to move in apartments.
Peace Homes Real Estate has launched its latest project in Jumeirah Village Circle that promises to take the hassle out of owning a home in Dubai. Plazzo Heights is the developer's response to homeowners who have a hard time paying large down payments for properties that they are interested in.
"Everybody is ready to buy, but the problem is with the down payment," says Ahsan Rasheed, CEO of Peace Homes. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ahsan Rasheed highlighted how Peace Homes has been looking to fill a large gap in the UAE's real estate market by only launching homes that are "100 per cent fully completed" and at "a truly unbeatable price and payment plan".
Plazzo Heights, the developer's latest project, consists of 113 units comprising of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Prices for the units start from Dh450,000.The other ongoing projects include Laya Mansion & Park Vista.
"The great thing about this project is that you only have to pay five per cent of the total cost as a down payment and then you can move in," said Ahsan Rasheed. "The remaining 95 per cent can be paid over a period of five to six years. Our whole idea for this project is to offer homeowners flexibility. We know that many home owners struggle to make a down payment, and we wanted to offer them a solution that addresses this hurdle.
We also offer them the option of going for a mortgage after they complete 20 per cent of the total payment. The prices are very economical and we make the promise that the project is 100 per cent completed before we start selling the units. This way the consumer has complete peace of mind." Looking at the current situation in the real estate market in Dubai, Ahsan Rasheed observed that it is a challenging time for most developers, but that several companies were in a better position to tackles that challenges that had emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Many developers that have found themselves in a tight spot are the ones that are selling their properties offplan. However, our proposition is that people who are ready to invest can now do so with peace of mind. Plazzo Heights is in a wonderful location, with a great community and a number of amenities that will appeal to young families and homeowners."
Looking ahead, Ahsan Rasheed expects the market to slowly recover as Expo 2020 Dubai draws closer. The demand for units closer to the site will rejuvenate the market. "There are a number of properties that we are in the process of launching in the next few months. Right now, everyone is excited about Expo 2020 Dubai and what it will bring to the market. We have identified a need for more units in the market, which is why we will be launching several projects to fill the gap. However, the situation did become very challenging as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many businesses had to put their projects on hold, however, we see the positive sentiment returning slowly but surely."
Website : https://peacehomesrealestate.com/
Email : sales@peacehomes.ae
Contact Number : 800 732 234 663 or Whatsapp : +971 58 103 8759
