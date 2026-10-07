Madiha Abaida opens the doors to Pink Madi in Dubai with a star-studded celebration

After months of preparation, long days and an intensely hands-on approach, Moroccan-Spanish fashion designer and entrepreneur Madiha Abaida has officially opened the doors to Pink Madi Beauty Salon in Dubai, bringing her vision of beauty, wellness and Moroccan-inspired hospitality.

The opening celebration, held on October 1, brought together celebrities, VIPs, media, influencers and close friends of the founder, including international model and actor Jeremy Meeks, who joined Abaida to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey. Other special guests included Mouad Ait Elaine and Yaqoop Al Ali, alongside a wider gathering from Dubai’s fashion, beauty and social scene.

Located on Umm Suqeim Street in Al Barsha 2, Pink Madi Beauty Salon is designed as more than a traditional beauty salon. The concept brings together contemporary beauty services with elements inspired by Abaida’s Moroccan heritage, her upbringing in Spain and more than two decades of experience working in fashion and lifestyle.

For Abaida, however, opening the doors was about much more than unveiling a new business.

Nearly 19 hours a day to bring the vision to life

Behind the polished interiors and glamorous opening night was an intensely personal process for the founder. Abaida has been closely involved in getting every element of Pink Madi ready for operation, dedicating almost 19 hours a day to the project during the final stages.

“People see the opening night, the beautiful space and the celebration, but they don’t always see everything that happens behind the scenes,” said Abaida.

“I have been working almost 19 hours a day to get Pink Madi operational because I wanted every detail to be right. This salon means so much to me, and I didn’t want to simply open the doors. I wanted to create an experience that truly represents who I am and what I believe beauty should feel like.”

That hands-on approach reflects a journey that has seen Abaida move between fashion, entrepreneurship and beauty. Before launching Pink Madi, she built her own fashion identity in Dubai and developed her understanding of beauty and personal care through professional training and certifications.

Her Moroccan heritage remains an important part of the new concept. Raised in Marbella, Spain, Abaida grew up surrounded by different cultural influences, combining Mediterranean sophistication with the beauty traditions of her Moroccan roots. Pink Madi brings those influences together in a distinctly Dubai setting.

A beauty destination inspired by Moroccan rituals

The salon offers a broad range of services under one roof, including hair, head spa treatments, nails, manicures and pedicures, massage and Moroccan hammam experiences.

At the heart of the concept are Moroccan-inspired wellness rituals, reimagined within a contemporary salon environment. Pink Madi features Moroccan-themed hammams, private treatment spaces, head spa facilities and areas dedicated to hair and nail services.

The idea is rooted in Abaida’s belief that beauty should extend beyond appearance. For her, a beauty appointment should also provide an opportunity to slow down, disconnect from the pressures of everyday life and leave feeling renewed.

“I wanted to create a place where women can come not only to look after themselves, but to feel looked after. My Moroccan heritage is a big part of the experience, but so is everything I have learned through fashion, travel, business and my life in different cultures,” she said.

From fashion to a new beauty chapter

Abaida’s journey in Dubai began in fashion, where she established her own label and developed a reputation for a bold, individual approach to style. Her experience in the fashion world has influenced the visual identity of Pink Madi, from its feminine aesthetic to the attention given to atmosphere and presentation.

The move into beauty represents an evolution rather than a departure from that earlier work.

“Fashion taught me the importance of identity, detail and how you make people feel,” said Abaida. “With Pink Madi, I wanted to take those ideas and bring them into a completely different environment. Beauty is very personal, and I want every woman who walks through our doors to feel that she has entered somewhere created with care.”

The launch evening reflected that philosophy. Guests were welcomed into the salon with Moroccan dancers, traditional henna and an array of Moroccan-inspired food, creating a celebration that connected the new Dubai destination to Madiha’s cultural roots.

Among the special guests was Jeremy Meeks, a friend of Abaida’s, who joined her during the celebrations as she officially introduced Pink Madi to Dubai.

Building beyond one salon

While the Al Barsha 2 location marks the beginning of Pink Madi, Madiha’s ambitions extend beyond the first Dubai

address.

The founder sees the salon as the starting point for a broader beauty and wellness brand that can eventually grow internationally while retaining the cultural identity and personal approach at the centre of the concept.

“Dubai is the beginning for Pink Madi, but I see this as something much bigger,” said Abaida.

“I have worked incredibly hard to get to this moment, and opening the salon is only the first step. My dream is to build a brand that people recognise for its beauty, its Moroccan influence, its warmth and the way we make our clients feel.”

With the doors now officially open, Pink Madi enters Dubai’s beauty and wellness landscape as the latest expression of Abaida’s entrepreneurial journey, one built around fashion, culture, personal ambition and an unwavering commitment to bringing her own vision to life.

For bookings, contact 054 396 7274. Pink Madi Beauty Salon is located in Al Barsha 2, near Life Pharmacy.