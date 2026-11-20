A flag on a pack is easy. Building a brand in the UAE, investing in its people and creating products that become part of everyday life is something else entirely.

As the UAE approaches National Day, Medina Beganovic, founder of Dubai-based creative agency Wonder Middle East, believes local brands have an opportunity to tell a more meaningful story – one that goes beyond where a product is made to what it means to belong here.

"This country brings people from all over the world together to build something. We create businesses, raise families, share our cultures and make a life here. When a product is made in the UAE, there's a real story behind those three words. I think brands should be proud to tell it," said Beganovic.

That pride shouldn't appear only once a year, dressed in the colours of the flag. It can live in the products families bring home, the local talent behind a design and the businesses that contribute to the country's everyday story.

At Wonder Middle East, this thinking has informed work for UAE brands including Al Ain Farms, where collaborations with local artists brought cultural expression onto product packaging, turning an everyday item into an opportunity to celebrate local creativity and identity.

"Packaging is a powerful place to tell that story because it lives with people. It sits on their tables, in their fridges and in their homes. Local pride doesn't always need a big campaign. Sometimes it's in the details people see every day," Beganovic added.

After a year that has brought unexpected challenges for businesses, local pride carries another dimension: recognising the people who keep building, creating and contributing to the country that so many communities call home.

Being proudly made in the UAE shouldn't be a seasonal marketing message. It should mean something in how brands create, collaborate and show up throughout the year.

Because making something here is an achievement. Being part of what happens here is a responsibility and a reason to be proud.

Visit: atwonder.co