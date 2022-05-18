Lost money in Luna? Here's LunaInu to rescue Lunatics.
The team is excited to launch a community-driven token to compensate our teaming lunatics who, in one way or the other, have lost a significant amount of assets within the Terra Luna ecosystem. Together, we will endeavor to build and grow an ecosystem targeted at lunatics, where over 20 suicides have been documented. The truth is that Terra Luna has failed. UST, which was meant to be a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar 1:1, has lost its peg as it trades to as low as 30 cents, losing over 70% of its value in the last 24 hours. The de-pegging of UST has caused all tokens paired against it to an astronomical rally in price. This is why the BTC/UST peg hit $138,000 per token as UST lost its peg due to market conditions that threw the mechanisms of the programmable stablecoin off balance. Luna Inu wants to take it up from where TerraLuna has failed; this we will achieve by taking things to new heights by introducing a new fixed token supply and over-collateralized stable coin USDL.
It is important to note that Luna Inu is a community-driven utility token with a fixed token supply and over-collateralized stable coin that has no connection to the Luna Inu coin, unlike TerraUST's, which was pegged to TerraLuna coin, as TerraLuna crashed due to massive withdrawals from Anchor Protocol, which TerraUSD was tightly linked to, and TerraUST lost its pegs to TerraLuna and came crashing. With the launching of the Luna Inu coin and its stablecoin USDL, we will have regulators who will regulate and monitor the pegging of USDL to the USD once the USDL is live.
The concept of creating an 'algorithmic stablecoin' in which LUNA are burned to mine UST to stabilize it anytime it loses its 1:1 peg to the dollar and vice versa is distinct from how Luna Inu stablecoin (USDL) will operate when it goes live soon. For example, if UST reached 0.99, a tiny quantity of LUNA would be burned, and if it reached 1.01, a small quantity of UST would be burned. It worked until it didn’t. With Luna Inu USDL, things are different entirely!
About Luna Inu
Luna Inu is a community-driven utility token launched to pick from where TerraLuna failed and compensate the huge population of the TeraLuna community (lunatics) through a payback Decentralised Autonomous Organisation(DAO).
We are trying to solve the problem created by the TeraLuna crash, stepping in where Luna failed with a fixed token supply and over-collateralized stable coin USDL.
Luna Inu is coming with a different tokenomics designed to compensate lunatics and any other major crypto crash in the future through a payback DAO. with this concept; we are creating an ecosystem where the community governance is supreme, the community determines the direction of the projects by proposals that are voted by DAO members and not one man or a central entity. By holding the Linu token and Linu NFTs, users will receive a voting reward.
The Luna Inu concept is simple, invest 1BNB in the presale through Pinksale finance, and have a million worth of Luna tokens. These tokens can also be staked in DAO for governance reward. Whatever any users dare to do as a Luna army community and Luna DAO will compensate for every loss incurred, if there is any.
Our vision
Our long-term vision is to develop an interoperable and infinity scalable blockchain with governance.
How do we generate Profits?
Each buys and sells activity within the Luna Inu ecosystem attracts a 15% transaction fee. This fee goes directly to the DAO vaults and marketing wallet.
Why we are Proud
With Luna Inu, there is no more risk of rug pulls and other major crypto crashes. The time of playing with people's hard-earned money has passed with the Luna Inu ecosystem. This is a Coin to buy, most importantly, if you are from the Luna army, just dream it, and you will have it with Luna Inu. You should dare enough to do what you like to do in the crypto world without fear of losing your funds if you are a Luna inu army.
Luna Inu will soon get to 1$ by removing 3 zero from presale. This wouldn’t be a big deal for a community-driven utility token and the Linu Army
Luna inu Token Economy
Linu coin will be allocated;16% out of 46% locked will unlock after vesting of 6 months,were 66.66% will be allocated for the launching of the DAO, and 33.33% will be locked in the DAO Vault.
