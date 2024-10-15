Logitech enables the future of work with intelligent, sustainable business solutions

In today’s landscape of hybrid work the big bet for organisations of all sizes is to keep employees connected and engaged. But while the way we work has changed dramatically, effective communication remains an integral part of business operations and Logitech holds the key. It’s not just a matter of productivity. Companies competing for talent also need to stay ahead of technological developments in the field of communication and collaboration to make sure they support and improve the employee experience. This means that hardware, digital tools and platforms should allow for a seamless transition from office to remote work.

Flexibility in where and when one works is essential for knowledge workers and a main objective of World Economic Forum’s ‘Good Work Framework’. Survey shows that 55 per cent of millennials, 54 per cent of Gen X, and 48 per cent of GenZ employees in the Middle East prefer to choose how they perform their work, while 81 per cent of participants say they work remotely with their employers’ approval. After all, it all comes down to getting the work done.

This new way of working has made video critical for collaboration, enabling face-to face connections between people regardless of location or time zone. However, it’s vital that everyone in this environment has an equal seat at the table. Logitech video collaboration solutions are easy to set up and scale, simple to use, and built for the hybrid workforce. Logitech video collaboration solutions promote meeting equity by ensuring every participant, both remote or in-office, can be seen and heard — participating equally.

We’re leveraging AI across our products and software to address the challenges of hybrid work, particularly through our conference room cameras. For instance, our Rally Bar video bar features an AI-powered Viewfinder that provides a constant room view and counts the number of participants. AI enhances our solutions by detecting, framing, and optimising interactions, making remote work more immersive and efficient. In video conferencing, AI has the power to transform virtual meetings with features like Speaker View and Grid View. Our tabletop camera, Logitech Sight, uses AI-driven smart switching to seamlessly track conversations as they move between participants.

Beyond enhancing the meeting experience, we’re empowering users with valuable data and insights through Logitech Sync, our intelligent software designed to enable informed decisions about real estate usage. Sync delivers insights on room occupancy and space utilisation directly to its dashboard, helping organisations better understand how their spaces are being used.

Moreover, as generative AI has quickly become mainstream, Logitech recently introduced Logi AI Prompt Builder, a free tool that helps users of the company’s keyboards and mice prompt Open AI’s ChatGPT faster and more fluently while staying in the flow of their work. While we innovate with AI to make collaboration better, we keep the focus not on technology, but on humans.

Building on our AI-powered innovations, one of our latest products is the Logitech MeetUp 2, an AI-powered USB conference camera designed for the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and PC-based setups in huddle and small meeting rooms and works with popular video conferencing platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. The AI-driven video features of RightSight 2 create equitable experiences for remote participants by using intelligence to automatically focus and frame in-room participants. For advanced audio clarity, RightSound 2 uses AI-based algorithms that balance voices and filter out unwanted noise, while reducing reverberation in rooms with echoes.

For Logitech, though, responsibility extends far beyond AI. Everything we do–from the birth of a product idea to the end of life for that product– maps back to Logitech’s goal of creating human-centred experiences, helping businesses thrive, and doing those in ways that are good for the planet. The company actively integrates Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles into new product development, evaluating potential environmental impacts at every stage, from material and design choices, to manufacturing, to customer satisfaction and end-of-life recycling. One example is the Next Life Plastics programme. Logitech uses post-consumer recycled plastic at scale to repurpose end-of-life plastic, reduce its carbon footprint, and shift from virgin resources to more circular materials. A remarkable three in four logitech products use Next Life Plastics and 66 per cent of our products are carbon labelled. Again, our MeetUp 2 Plus, having been developed with DfS principles, MeetUp 2 replaces virgin plastic parts with post-consumer recycled plastic. Particularly, the plastic parts in MeetUp 2 contain 62 per cent recycled plastic, which is the highest percentage of similar products in the market today, allowing IT tech buyers to lower their company’s indirect emissions. As Gitex 2024 unfolds, Logitech is showcasing its innovative AI-driven collaboration solutions and its unwavering commitment to environmentally friendly product design. Engaging with industry leaders, partners, and customers, Logitech is driving future innovations while deepening its understanding of the Middle Eastern market demands.

— Loubna Imenchal is a head of enterprise business for AMETCA (Africa, Middle East, Türkiye, Central Asia) at Logitech.