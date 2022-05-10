Life-changing care for women
Dr Usha Kiran brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to treat patients with the most advanced and cutting edge techniques.
Dr Usha Kiran is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist (OBGY) at the Prime Hospital, Dubai since 2016, specilaises in Level 3/4 advanced Minimal Access Surgery , High risk pregnancies & Cosmetic Gynaecology.
She is the first & currently the only Gynaecologist performing SCARLESS surgery(VNOTES) in the UAE.
She has a keen interest in Women's health issues which span both the reproductive and menopausal age groups. She graduated from Mysore University in 1989 and obtained MD, OBGY from Mumbai University in 1995 and was a gold medalist in the FCPS by Mumbai University. She completed postgraduate training in the Welsh Deanery, UK, and was awarded MRCOG in 1999, CCT in 2006 and FRCOG in 2011.
She worked as a full-time Consultant & Unit Head at the Aneurin Bevan NHS Trust, UK from 2006 to 2012. She was a Joint Lead Clinician/Preceptor for Minimal Access Surgery, Maternal Medicine and Emergency Gynaecology and Chair of the Guideline Committee & Head of Research & Development at Aneurin Bevan NHS Trust, UK.
She has held a post of Unit Head and Associate Professor at Grant Medical College, Mumbai, from 2013 to 2016. . She has presented and published more than 100 presentations and articles in International conferences and Peer-reviewed journals and was an Honorary tutor at Cardiff and Mumbai University.
She also has her own YouTube channel & Blog providing patient education & information on various women's health and other issues. She is actively uses social media like Facebook and Instagram to educate and inspire.
Apart from her professional and academic achievements, she is passionate about trekking and has not only trekked to Everest Base Camp but has climbed Kilimanjaro, the tallest freestanding mountain in the world, not just once but twice in the last year.
She is actively involved in conducting surgical camps and doctors' training in remote places with basic facilities, free of cost, to help the needy and train junior doctors. Her goal is to organise more such camps to provide free surgical service and training to as many places in the world to serve the needy patients.
Speaking about her journey, Dr Kiran said: "As you are aware, I am a Laparoscopic surgeon. Recently there is a new technique of doing Hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) without any scars by using the laparoscope through the vagina (VNOTES Surgery) - a SCARLESS surgery. It is being done in the Europe, US, and very few places in India as well. Currently, I am the only one who is trained and certified and offering this surgery in the UAE and have performed 25 successful surgeries till now.
Patient's testimonials:
Anamika Mohan Saha :
After meeting Dr Kiran for the first time, I felt very comfortable and confident that I am in good hands. She proved it true when she conducted the VNOTES (SCARLESS) Hysterectomy on me. I recovered from the surgery very fast and with minimal pain even though I was back to my regular home duties within a few days after the surgery. She also clarified all my pre and post-operative clarifications and followed up till my complete recovery. I am indeed indebted to her and would recommend her without any doubt.
Aileen Pelagio:
I'm so glad and grateful that I found Dr Kiran, who is an expert in her profession with a caring hands and heart for her patients. I had Myoma that caused bleeding that lasted eight months and became worse because I was afraid of going through surgery. Only then did I decide to search for an expert to ease my issue and found out about Dr Kiran through a recommendation through Dr. Amor Romero. I loved how Dr Kiran took the time to explain my conditions and the treatment options until I was convinced. Finally, my husband and I came up with the decision to remove my uterus and cervix. I went through surgery, an unbelievable major SCARLESS (VNOTES) surgery. Honestly, I had a quick recovery, I didn't feel much pain, and I didn't even use the pain reliever that they gave me. With proper care, I was able to do my usual routine at home with precautions of avoiding bending and lifting, and on the 15th day, I started going back to work. I'm very impressed with the overall experience and would highly recommend her to anyone.
Sanab Gul:
Dr Usha Karin did the VNOTES (SCARLESS) surgery for my wife and her recovery was quick and with no complications. Here I want to mention that we are satisfied with Dr. Usha. She is having good knowledge and experience. We are very thankful to her and entire staff of prime medical hospital.