Kalaam Carrier Solutions Partners with Riedel Networks to Connect motorsports across the Middle East and Around the World

Michael Martens, CEO, Riedel Networks with Veer Passi, group chief executive officer, Kalaam Telecom.

The partnership will deliver ultra-reliable and robust connectivity to support real-time data transfer and broadcasting for motorsport events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 11:30 AM

Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), the wholesale division of Kalaam Telecom Group, has been selected by Riedel Networks, a Riedel Group company and global network provider focused on customised networks, as partner of choice to serve their comprehensive connectivity networking requirements to support motorsport events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in 2023 and beyond.

In collaboration with its strategic national partners and Riedel Networks, KCS will provide multi-service connectivity from racetracks in the Middle East to partners in Europe and Asia. This will support a comprehensive network that will enable teams racing at the events to seamlessly share data from the cars and drivers, as well as to support social media platforms and broadcasters.

KCS is providing a point-of-presence in the region for Riedel Networks, allowing them to connect to their global POPs in Europe and Asia with ultra-low latency service level assurances. The solution will utilise the fully owned Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) cable system and the Europe-India Gateway cable (EIG). KNOT is a 1,400km terrestrial network, which spans Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, the UAE and Qatar. EIG is a 15,000 km international fibre-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe.

“Together with Riedel, we are serving one of the most dynamic and data-driven sports in the world. We collaborated to go beyond what was previously available to motorsport teams and deliver a solution that is robust, reliable, and future-ready to meet growing demands,” said Veer Passi, group chief executive officer at Kalaam Telecom. “We are an ambitious and agile player that puts customers first and our people and innovative mindset set us apart. Our people, precision and performance are a great fit for Riedel and demonstrate the value of our global network to develop unique, customised connectivity solutions that meet customer needs in the MENA region.”

KCS was invited to tender in late 2022 and was selected after an extensive review of potential global and regional partners. In 30 days, KCS provided the infrastructure needed to ensure Riedel’s customers could benefit from new levels of network performance throughout motorsport events in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

“Riedel Networks prides itself on delivering the highest quality of services to our clients and we wanted a partner in the region who understood our need to deliver and matched our passion for success. Kalaam Carrier Solutions was chosen for its innovative thinking, robust connectivity and consistent experience across multiple markets in the Middle East. Riedel now benefits from a secure network with control over its design so that it can deliver the services our global customers have come to expect since we started serving the motorsports industry in 2006,” said Michael Martens, CEO, Riedel Networks.

KCS delivers redundant services to the racetracks and build a robust and secure network in a relatively short period of time, demonstrating its strong global presence and making it a trusted partner of choice for the world’s leading telecommunications operators.

