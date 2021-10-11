Join Tetra Pak’s journey towards a better future
As part of its partnership with the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Tetra Pak invites everyone to contribute to the betterment of the planet by making sustainable choices
Tetra Pak has partnered with the Swedish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase its water cartons designed in line with the theme of the Swedish Pavilion. Additionally, the furniture to be used in the conference area is also made of recycled paper-based packages.
Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai, Tetra Pak is calling out to everyone to take simple actions for a sustainable future. These include simple everyday tasks such as using less water, decreasing waste, recycling and reusing more, and opting for carton packages. Moreover, they can also educate their kids with the fun and engaging board game on sustainability, which can be downloaded from the webpage.
As one of the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company working closely with its customers and suppliers, Tetra Pak invites everyone to rethink food packaging from the ground up to protect food, people, and our planet.
Delivering world’s most sustainable food package
Consumers today are more inclined to make healthier and environmentally conscious choices in their on-the-go lifestyles. This means they are increasingly demanding food packaging that is safe and convenient, but not at the expense of sustainability. With global packaging emissions already at a significantly high level, the importance and urgency of opting for responsibly sourced, plant-based renewable materials and sustainable solutions can no longer be denied.
From increasing greenhouse gas emissions, high rates of plastic pollution and expanding landfills, to the depletion of finite resources and limited recyclability, there are many challenges with packaging today. Recycling can help reduce the environmental impact of packaging, but it is not enough if we wish to eliminate it altogether.
There are multiple opportunities to curb emissions, from how we power our buildings and factories, to how we design our food packaging and processing solutions, and how we transport and distribute food products. Tetra Pak believes that by working in collaboration with suppliers, NGOs and customers, responsible and sustainable material stewardship can be promoted. Combined with recycling, this move towards responsibly sourced, renewable raw materials can help achieve the low-carbon circular economy our planet so urgently needs.
Tetra Pak believes that the future of packaging needs to be about sustainable end-to-end solutions that allow manufacturers to achieve their essential ambitions regarding food safety, food waste and the environment with ever more innovative and efficient processes. It urges industry stakeholders to move to a low-carbon circular economy and invites everyone to join its sustainability journey to make the world a better place. All it takes is commitment and simple steps.
