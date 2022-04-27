Partner Content By KT Engage
Interiors wins 'Best Service Performance Brand Award 2022 - Specialized Retail Sector' as part of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme
Interiors is pleased to have won a Business Excellence Award under the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme. Its win in the category of ‘Best Service Performance Brand Award 2022 — Specialized Retail Sector’ acknowledges the continued mission of the brand to put customer service and loyalty at the heart of everything it does. These values are in line with the strategic objectives of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, which encourages the different brands from their respective industries to take part in their Business Excellence Programme.
Through the assessment process, Interiors raised its customer service to yet another level of excellence. Its staff has undergone extensive training offering superlative services consistently to the customers.
Interiors also dedicated selected staff who now specialises in catering to people of determination. They are fluent in American English Sign Language and have undergone expert training needed when approaching customers of determination. They have also revisited the showrooms’ access and tour points to ensure the ease of movement for the people of determination during their shopping experience.
The brand has been serving generational customers since 1968, and this award is another significant milestone in Interiors’ list of achievements. Interiors is part of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group. The unwavering support of the management of the Group has made it possible for the Interiors team to achieve such accomplishments. The brand extended its heartiest thanks to the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme for giving them the stellar opportunity to excel.