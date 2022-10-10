Innovative Cooling Solutions

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:46 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 2:48 PM

In an era where climate change and carbon emissions are a key global concern, the company offers sustainable answers through its immersion cooling technology for data centres

Refroid is a team driven by passionate engineers with extensive experience in electrical and thermal engineering domains providing innovative cooling technology. This is a green alternative to the conventional air-cooling technologies.

Refroid is the first Indian company which has customised this technology, with immense benefits, for data centre usage.

Challenges for data centres

With the evolution of technology towards a more connected and data driven society, there is an exponentially increasing demand for data centres to support the needs of the digital future. According to Rational Stat’s analysis, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) data centre is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.4 per cent from 2022 to 2028.

Conventional data centres are notoriously known for their high energy consumption, carbon emissions and water usage, putting a severe strain on natural resources, infrastructure needs and environment. While compute capacities and heat dissipation from latest generation of chipsets and servers are fast outpacing the capabilities of existing cooling technologies and infrastructure, the need to adopt sustainable solutions while supporting our digital growth is equally high.

Immersion cooling

Immersion cooling simplifies the process of cooling server equipment by completely dipping the servers in purpose-engineered dielectric coolant. The dielectric coolant has a unique property of being an electrical insulator and a very efficient thermal conductor simultaneously. This allows for dissipation of heat from the source with direct contact.

The efficiency of a data centre operation is measured by an Index referred to as PUE, i.e., power usage effectiveness. Any PUE value closer to 1.0 is indicative of an energy efficient operation. In Middle East region average PUE is 1.7.

Refroid product portfolio offers sustainable and green cooling solutions by use of bio-degradable dielectric coolant that operates at PUE of 1.05.

Refroid immersion cooling solutions allows scalability from small to hyperscale setup and eliminates the need for complex infrastructure requirements like precision humidity control, aisle containment methods, raised flooring, etc. Immersion cooling technology is fast emerging as a strong challenger disrupting the cooling method deployed in data centres.

Refroid for sustainable growth of data centres

Refroid’s MiniPod and EcoPod variants range from 6kW to 50kW pod densities, accommodating 8U to 42U rack space correspondingly. In addition, Refroid also offers fully custom-built ISOPod containerised immersion cooling solution. ISOPod is ready to deploy pre-built solution that offers flexibility of rapid capacity building and remote deployments within a compact footprint of standard shipping containers of 20 ft or 40 ft as required.

Immersion cooling can be easily deployed from small data centres to hyperscale data centres of hundreds of MW in scale.

As an OEM and technology driven-team, Refroid offers end-to-end customer support from design stage to final deployment and after sales support. This allows the data centre operators to expedite their transition to energy efficient and sustainable cooling technology and to future-proof their infrastructure for meeting the growing computing requirements.

— ADVERTORIAL