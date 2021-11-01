Iconic Thumbay Group makes commendable contributions in the UAE

The Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf, Ajman. It is a medical epicentre built with an investment of Dh1.5 billion in total in a span of 24 years

The group received several milestones, awards and accreditations for its excellent services and offerings.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

Thumbay Group has grown from establishing the First private Medical College to a large, mature player that is now a well-established name in medical education, healthcare, research, laboratory, pharmacy and several other hospitality businesses like health clubs, coffee shoppe, optical shops and flower shops.

The Thumbay Group has treated and screened more than 10 million patients, and conducted over 65,000 deliveries, with patients from 175 nationalities. The University has graduated over 2269 students, which form 60 per cent of Health professions every year and 20 per cent doctors every year graduating from the UAE. The group employs more than 3000 people, having 400 doctors and paramedics from 35 countries with an investment of Dh1.5 billion in total in the span of 24 years.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, said: "We are very keen to make this year extra exciting and joyful for our customers, employees, and all other stakeholders. And equally importantly, we are re-energised to create many more fabulous years of responsible and progressive operations. The pandemic has changed the dynamics of the business and Thumbay Group has coped well with challenging times. We are all geared up for growth with exciting new services and programs to benefit all travelling to the United Arab Emirates. We thank the Almighty, the government of UAE and the rulers of this beautiful country and my dedicated team to make this journey so far and fruitful."

Thumbay Group has dedicated the next five years towards growth of medical education, healthcare and research which aligns to the goals and vision of the UAE by creating more jobs, employing its own alumni, creating internship opportunities in every department Thumbay Group operates.