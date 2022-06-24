Hues of breathtaking views

Escape the scathing summer with your loved ones to the gorgeous properties of Ritz-Carlton

Take refuge from the scorching sun as Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah resorts invites guests for an unforgettable summer experience. Take a breather and chill at a private pool villa at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, and its sister resort, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. These elegantly constructed properties, located less than an hour away from the hustle and bustle of Duba, are ideal for those seeking to escape the rush of city life and sample the best of the region from the comfort of their private pool villa. Guests can indulge in exclusive wildlife-focused activities and exquisitely curated wellness experiences at the The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert. They can enjoy an exquisite dining experience on their private deck. The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach provides instagrammable floating breakfast trays and ocean-inspired treatments on offer at The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Serenity Setting: Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Home to 32 villas, the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is secluded enough to feel like a private island retreat. Guests can enjoy the seclusion of their private swimming pool, or visit the resort pool, overlooking an expansive stretch of pure white sand. A host of activities are on offer, ranging from sunset dining to floating culinary experiences.

Luxury villa for the day

Experience luxury villa living for the day between Monday and Wednesday 9 am to

6 pm. The package is priced from Dh1,500 and includes Dh500 food and beverage credit to be used on the day.

Refreshing menu at Shore House

Reserve a private sunbed overlooking the Arabian Gulf for Dh200 per person and get Dh100 redeemable towards food and beverage at the resort’s signature restaurant, Shore House daily from 10 am to 6 pm. Try seasonal specialities such as local seafood paella or moules poulette, served with fries, throughout June weekends.

Rejuvenating spa day

A luxury spa day is ideal for those seeking rest and visitors treating their loved ones to an indulgent spa day and dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Visitors can reserve any 90-minute treatment for themselves and loved ones and receive a 50 per cent reduction on the dining bill following the treatments. The Ritz-Carlton Spa opens daily between 11 am to 8 pm.

In-villa barbeque experience

Indulge in unique dining experiences including a relaxed DIY in-villa barbeque concept where guests can let their creativity flow and ‘Be Their Chef’, whilst enjoying breathtaking views.

A floating breakfast

This unique experience awaits guests seeking to stay poolside and bask in the morning sun. Breakfast is served from an Insta-worthy floating tray filled with international dishes and specialities.

Watersports and activities

Glide along the water on a paddleboard or take out a single or couple’s kayak, or spend an afternoon fishing.

One night at Al Bahar costs Dh2,300++ (including a night’s stay in a villa with a private pool, cabana garden and breakfast).

Stay at the resort for a minimum of three nights and save 20 per cent.

Back To Nature: Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

A host of adventures, activities and experiences await at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Secreted away within the 500-hectare desert conservation area, it is a contemporary interpretation of traditional Bedouin architecture. Enjoy from signature in-villa dining to transformative spa and wellness experiences, alongside an adventure activities, wildlife encounters and an on-site Equestrian centre.

Explore the desert

Encounter the wildlife located within the Desert Conservation Reserve from atop your trusted steed. Ranging from the powerful Arabian Oryx to the bashful Arabian Gazelles and the Blackbuck antelope, witness a host of wildlife on horseback before heading to The Paddock Café with menu items names inspired by the 16 horses and ponies residing in the stables.

Seasonal cuisine at Farmhouse

Farmhouse restaurant specialises in wild meats, homegrown vegetables, and fresh ingredients from local farmers and organic produce directly from the hotel’s 450 sq ft organic chef’s garden and meat enhanced from the onsite smokehouse.

Unique rainforest experience

A one-of-a-kind concept with 16 different stations, each travelling one step further in the journey to relaxation, the Rainforest Experience is a rejuvenating sanctuary in the heart of the desert.

One night in an Al Rimal Villa costs Dh1,900++ (including a night stay in a villa with a private pool, breakfast and a bird and owl show). Stay at the resort for a minimum of three nights and save 20 per cent.

