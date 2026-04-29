How UAE SMEs are shifting from speed to resilience to survive regional disruption

In the UAE’s fast-moving business environment, growth has long been tied to speed, access to capital, and global connectivity. But as supply chains fragment and regional uncertainties reshape trade flows, a different metric is beginning to define success: resilience.

For Kazi Monirul Kabir, founder and CEO of Clavis Global, resilience is no longer a defensive strategy, it is a competitive advantage. Drawing on his experience as a former Google country manager and a serial entrepreneur in cybersecurity and fintech, Kabir is now working closely with SMEs across the region to rethink how they operate, plan, and scale in what he calls the “new normal.”

In a recent conversation with Khaleej Times, Kabir spoke about why resilience is moving to the centre of business strategy, the gaps he continues to see among SME founders, and the practical steps companies can take to stay ahead of disruption.

From strategy to execution: The three anchors of resilience

Kabir is clear that resilience cannot remain a boardroom concept. It has to translate into immediate operational decisions. “The first step is a single-point-of-failure audit,” he says. “If your business stops because one supplier is offline or one trade route is disrupted, you don’t have a business, you have a vulnerability.”

Diversification, even at a modest scale, can significantly reduce risk exposure. Alongside this, Kabir stresses the importance of financial visibility. A 13-week rolling cash forecast, updated weekly, allows businesses to track liquidity in real time rather than relying on backward-looking monthly reports.

Equally critical is ownership. “Resilience doesn’t happen by accident,” he explains. “You need a designated resilience lead — someone responsible for monitoring external triggers and activating scenario-based responses.”

The shift from supply chains to supply ‘mesh’

For SMEs operating in the GCC, dependence on global trade routes has always been both an advantage and a risk. Kabir believes that model is now undergoing a structural shift. “We are moving from linear supply chains to what I call a supply mesh,” he says. “It’s no longer about efficiency alone, it’s about flexibility.”

This includes greater use of the UAE’s multimodal logistics capabilities, particularly sea-air integration through hubs like Dubai World Central, as well as a move towards port diversification. Businesses are increasingly splitting shipments across multiple entry points such as Jebel Ali, Khor Fakkan, and Fujairah to avoid bottlenecks. “The future isn’t just about moving goods,” Kabir adds. “It’s about moving them intelligently.”

Breaking the inertia: A leadership challenge

Despite the tools and infrastructure available, Kabir points to a deeper issue holding SMEs back: leadership inertia. “Liquidity exists. The UAE’s financial ecosystem is strong,” he says. “What we often see is hesitation — leaders waiting for conditions to return to what they were.”

This reluctance to act, he argues, is less about market constraints and more about mindset. In periods of uncertainty, many founders prioritise capital preservation over strategic deployment, missing opportunities to capture market share. “A crisis is a terrible thing to waste,” Kabir says. “The shift happens when leaders stop reacting to the storm and start positioning themselves within it.”

Beyond capital: The rise of intelligence-led growth

While fintech has traditionally focused on improving access to funding, Kabir believes the conversation is evolving. “Capital is abundant; intelligence is scarce,” he says. “We are entering a phase where money alone doesn’t solve the problem.”

At Clavis Global, this has translated into a model built around facilitation rather than financing alone, equipping businesses with risk frameworks, scenario planning tools, and strategic insights that make them more resilient and investment-ready. “Without the right scaffolding, capital can be misused or misdirected,” he notes. “The real bottleneck today is the ability to translate volatility into a sustainable growth strategy.”

Stability as a platform, not a shield

Operating within the UAE offers businesses a unique advantage: a stable, well-regulated environment in an otherwise volatile region. But Kabir cautions against complacency.

“The UAE gives you a foundation that many markets don’t have,” he says. “But that stability should be a platform for ambition, not an excuse to stand still.”

In fact, he argues that the country’s global positioning raises the expectations placed on businesses operating within it. As the UAE continues to position itself as a hub for the Global South, companies here are being tested not just on growth, but on their ability to withstand disruption. “Stability isn’t protection,” Kabir says. “It’s permission to build stronger, think bigger, and operate with resilience at the core.”

For enquiries, Kazi Monirul Kabir can be reached at kabir@clavisglobalsolutions.com.