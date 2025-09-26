The session ‘How cars are learning to drive — Paving the way with advanced driving assistance’ addressed how autonomous vehicles can achieve greater efficiency and enhanced safety, as well as their role in easing the burden of traffic congestion on individuals. The session was moderated by Barbara Cardilli, founder and CEO, LAbCARDI, who posed questions to the participants about autonomous robots, their ability to navigate, their use in delivery services, and the availability of programming to ensure precise control and management.

Hossam Yehia, CEO, Brighdrive, spoke about the development of autonomous driving systems in buses and trucks.

“We provide the specialised software used in autonomous vehicles, and we equip buses with numerous sensors to advance Level 1 autonomous driving systems.”

Salman Moghimi, CEO, Peyk, stated: “Our company has achieved notable success in delivery operations, and we are now manufacturing autonomous robots used for delivery. We also possess extensive knowledge and expertise related to robot navigation and control, and we continuously focus on developing software to ensure it can be shared and integrated with other entities.”

Amy Luca, chief marketing officer, Tensor, spoke about her company’s experience in this field, noting that it was among the first to develop autonomous vehicles for personal use. She highlighted the importance of promoting their adoption worldwide, while stressing that safety must remain paramount, as these vehicles are expected to have a significant and vital market in the future.