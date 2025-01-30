GP Lubricants announces landmark partnership with cricket icon Rashid Khan

GP lubricants, a global leader in high-performance lubricants and automotive solutions, has officially signed international cricket sensation Rashid Khan as its Brand Ambassador. This significant partnership aligns with GP’s corporate vision of 'Growth and Prosperity' while reinforcing its marketing promise of being "Partners in Performance."

Rashid Khan, known for his resilience, skill, and match-winning performances, recently visited GP’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration. His values of excellence and innovation align seamlessly with GP’s dedication to cutting-edge automotive solutions and global expansion.

Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Rashid Khan stated, "I’m honoured to partner with GP lubricants. Their dedication to growth, prosperity, and performance resonates deeply with me. Through our upcoming ‘Limitless Performance’ campaign, we aim to inspire excellence - both in sports and automotive innovation."

Habib Khan, managing director of GP Group, emphasised that this partnership represents a new era for GP lubricants, as Rashid Khan’s global impact and unwavering dedication resonate with the brand’s values. "Together, we will drive innovation and inspire progress in every market we serve," he added. Haider Muzaffar, director of GP lubricants, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Welcoming Rashid Khan to the GP family is an exciting milestone. His journey of success reflects GP’s own mission of continuous growth. We look forward to delivering engaging campaigns that connect with audiences worldwide." As part of the collaboration, GP and Rashid Khan will launch a year-long 'Limitless Performance' campaign designed to create high-impact brand engagement. This initiative will feature interactive consumer promotions, including contests, giveaways, and cricket-inspired challenges, along with a robust interactive digital content offering exclusive insights into Rashid Khan’s journey, live Q&A sessions, and behind-the-scenes glimpses at GP’s innovation.

GP will also roll out strategic distributor engagement programs, including roadshows, tailored incentives, and initiatives aimed at driving growth across key markets. This collaboration underscores GP’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and market leadership. As the company continues its global expansion, the partnership with Rashid Khan sets the stage for a new era of performance-driven success.