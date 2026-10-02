Gamma Studios unveils Digital Media Centre powered by Sony Technology

Filmmakers have a new space to bring their ideas to the screen. Gamma Studios has unveiled its Digital Media Centre in Dubai Production City, a virtual production facility powered by Sony technology, with expertise led by Sony Middle East and Africa.

The facility supports regional filmmakers and production teams from planning and pre-production through to filming. Directors and cinematographers can visualise shoots, experience demonstrations and test workflows for their projects.

The technical masterpiece is Sony’s 360 Solution for Virtual Production, anchored by a Sony Verona LED wall, the largest installation of its kind in the world and the first 1.5mm pitch Verona display in the Middle East. Dedicated areas for production planning, technology demonstrations and hands-on workflow exploration let directors and cinematographers plan and visualise shoots using Sony’s portfolio. This includes the Venice 2 and Burano digital cinema cameras, the Ocellus camera tracking system, the Virtual Production Tool Set and FR7.

"Our objective was to invest in the best for our facility, and after evaluating the market, Sony’s virtual production solution stood out for its technology and its complete end-to-end workflow," said Joseph Kadamani, founder, Gamma Studios. "This investment reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of today’s industry while laying the groundwork for the next generation of regional talent."

A purpose-built training centre within the same building supports practical knowledge sharing, while a fully equipped service centre supports quality control.

"The launch of the Digital Media Centre represents an important step in Sony’s continued investment in the region’s creative ecosystem," said Jobin Joejoe, managing director, Sony Middle East and Africa. "We see this as an opportunity to expand the possibilities available to the region’s professional production community, contribute to the region’s growing ambitions, and support the next generation of filmmakers."

For booking inquiries and to register to experience Sony’s ecosystem firsthand, visit www.sony-profilmmakingmea.com/