Anran Su has spent much of her childhood exploring the world through music. Playing the piano since the age of four and a half, she has performed before international audiences, competed with older musicians and recorded works by some of the world’s most celebrated composers. Her latest achievement, however, takes her musical journey to a new level.

Anran has earned her Licentiate of Trinity College London (LTCL) diploma in piano performance after completing the examination at just nine years old. According to Trinity College London, the qualification is comparable in standard to the final-year recital of an undergraduate degree.

Behind this accomplishment are years of practice and a close working relationship with her piano teacher, Dr Jordan Rashkov, who has helped shape her development as a young classical musician.

A milestone beyond her years

For her LTCL examination, Anran prepared a 45-minute programme, performing the entire repertoire from memory. A recital of this standard requires far more than technical proficiency. It demands a deep understanding of the compositions, musical expression and the ability to maintain concentration throughout the performance.

Having completed her Grade 8 piano examination at seven, Anran has consistently taken on increasingly challenging repertoire. Preparing for the diploma required considerable discipline as she continued to balance her musical commitments with school and other interests. The examination was recorded at Anran’s home by renowned musician and producer Stoyan Stoyanov of VST Records Studio Dubai, who brought his professional recording expertise to the process.

Making her mark on the international stage

The past two years have seen Anran establish a growing presence on the international classical music circuit.

In 2025, she secured first prize at the inaugural Steinway Piano Competition GCC in the UAE, earning invitations to perform at the awards ceremony and record on the Steinway Spirio.

The same year, she won first prize at the Santa Cecilia International Competition in Portugal and second prize at the sixth Fujairah International Piano Competition. Her success continued in 2026 with the Laureate First Prize at the Four Notes International Piano Competition in the UAE. Outside the competitive circuit, Anran has also been exploring the possibilities of music as a means of connecting with communities.

In February 2025, she presented a piano and cello recital at the Saudi Music Hub in Riyadh. In November of the same year, she held a charity concert at the Cultural Foundation Theatre in Abu Dhabi in support of Emirates Nature–WWF.

Alongside her live performances, Anran has been building a diverse recording portfolio. In 2025, she recorded the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 13 in C major, K. 415 in Paris.

Her recordings in Paris in 2026 explored her Chinese musical heritage through four compositions: Gong Xi, Celebrating the Harvest, Blessings and My Motherland. Organised by world-renowned pianist Congyu Wang, the recordings were recorded and produced by internationally acclaimed producer Chris Craker of Karma Sound Studio, allowing her performances to reach audiences beyond the concert hall.

Anran also collaborated with her cello teacher, internationally recognised cellist Søren Lyng Hansen, at Firdaus Studio in Dubai to record Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise, taking on the role of piano accompanist. The experience has broadened her capabilities as a pianist, developing her ability to listen, respond and complement another musician’s interpretation.

Where music meets science

Anran’s recent performance at NYU Abu Dhabi brought her into a setting quite different from the traditional concert hall. At the invitation of space pianist Dr Leonardo Barilaro, she participated in One Light-Day from Earth – 50 Years at the Frontier of Space and Art on November 18, an event inspired by the interstellar journey of NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft and its Golden Record.

Presented by NYU Abu Dhabi’s newly established Space Art Lab in collaboration with Steinway & Sons Dubai, the evening combined scientific storytelling with a live audiovisual concert, exploring the relationship between space exploration and artistic expression through performances on a futuristic Steinway & Sons Spirio piano.

For Anran, it was an opportunity to explore music beyond the traditional concert setting and experience how it can intersect with other disciplines.

A promising future

Throughout her musical journey, she has received continued support from House of Pianos UAE, which has provided Steinway & Sons pianos for all her performances and recordings.

With upcoming recitals in France, Italy and Denmark, as well as in the UAE, Anran looks forward to sharing her music with new audiences while continuing to perform in the country she calls her second home – a place that has played an important role in nurturing her musical talent.