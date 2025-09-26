From vision to reality: How manufacturers will achieve full autonomy

Augustin Friedel, associated partner at Porsche AG, opened his address by praising Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for its initiatives in self-driving mobility, designed to achieve the emirate’s vision of transforming 25 per cent of all transport in the city into autonomous journeys by 2030. He hailed RTA’s ambitious and well-structured plans, along with its commitment to harnessing the latest technological advancements through continuous collaboration with global manufacturers, particularly Chinese companies, which hold substantial market shares in both the Middle East and Europe.

Friedel also highlighted the strength of autonomous vehicle manufacturers across diverse brands and countries, underscoring the importance of expanding and diversifying investments, particularly in autonomous fleets and fleet management. He noted that the sector is experiencing unprecedented and rapid growth, driven by innovation and talent, and guided by ambition and foresight to achieve excellence on a global scale. In conclusion, Friedel stressed that the Middle East, and the UAE with Dubai at the forefront, stands out as one of the most dynamic regions for deploying autonomous mobility technologies.

He attributed this to the strategic initiatives and robust plans implemented by transport leaders in the region. He further noted that self-driving mobility is on the agenda of all equipment manufacturers, not only light vehicle producers, as this trend represents the next revolution in the automotive industry. While it holds the potential to generate additional revenues, it also challenges existing business models. Consequently, all stakeholders are working diligently to overcome technological barriers, address safety concerns, tackle feasibility issues, and resolve operational challenges.