From prevention to advanced intervention: Burjeel Medical City’s integrated approach to cardiac care

Heart disease does not always begin with an emergency. Long before severe chest pain or collapse brings someone to hospital, cardiovascular disease may already be developing silently. Cardiovascular risk can accumulate quietly, particularly in people with high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, physical inactivity, tobacco exposure or a family history of cardiovascular disease.

That is why the modern cardiovascular journey begins before the first major cardiac event by understanding risk, detecting disease earlier, and connecting patients to the right expertise at the right time.

On World Heart Day, cardiologists at Burjeel Medical City (BMC) highlight that protecting the heart is not only about responding to emergencies. It is about prevention, early recognition, precise diagnosis, and timely treatment working together as one continuum of care.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that you need to feel unwell before you start thinking about your heart. High blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol can affect the cardiovascular system for years without obvious symptoms,” says Dr Abdulmajeed Alzubaidi, consultant Interventional Cardiologist.

Seeing heart disease earlier

One of the most important advances in modern cardiology is the ability to evaluate the heart and blood vessels with remarkable precision. Echocardiography, cardiac CT, cardiac MRI, and nuclear cardiology answer different clinical questions, allowing physicians to assess cardiac structure and function, examine the coronary arteries, evaluate heart valves, characterise the heart muscle, and analyse blood flow.

The goal, however, is not simply to perform more tests. The real value of advanced imaging lies in selecting the right investigation for the right patient and using the result to guide the next clinical decision.

“We can identify where the problem is, determine how significant it is, and understand how it is affecting the heart. That allows us to make more informed decisions about what the patient needs next, whether that is reassurance and monitoring, medical therapy, further investigation, or an intervention,” says Dr Yousef Alattar, consultant Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Imaging Specialist.

This approach reflects a broader shift in cardiovascular medicine, recognising that technology is most powerful when integrated with clinical judgment and multidisciplinary expertise.

At Burjeel Medical City, the cardiovascular program brings together preventive and general cardiology, heart failure care, advanced cardiovascular imaging, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiac device services, as well as pediatric cardiology. The aim is to create a coordinated pathway in which patients can move from prevention and diagnosis to intervention and long-term follow-up according to their individual needs.

When every minute matters

Prevention and early diagnosis are essential, but some cardiac conditions demand immediate action. During a heart attack, blood flow through a coronary artery can become critically reduced or completely blocked. The longer the heart muscle remains deprived of oxygen, the greater the potential for irreversible damage.

For patients with an acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) can restore blood flow through the blocked artery, usually using a balloon and stent. Rapid recognition and treatment are central to limiting myocardial damage and preserving heart function.

“In a heart attack, time directly affects how much heart muscle can be saved. People should not wait for severe chest pain to pass or try to manage it at home. The earlier a blocked artery is recognized and treated, the greater the opportunity to limit damage and preserve heart function,” says Dr Alaa Saeed, consultant Interventional Cardiologist.

Interventional cardiology has also expanded far beyond emergency heart attack treatment. Catheter-based techniques are now used for increasingly complex coronary disease and selected structural heart conditions, allowing appropriately selected patients to receive treatment through minimally invasive approaches.

When the heart’s electrical system goes wrong

Not every heart problem begins in the coronary arteries. Every heartbeat depends on a precisely coordinated electrical system. When those signals become abnormal, the heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or irregularly, conditions collectively known as arrhythmias.

Palpitations are common and do not always indicate serious disease. However, recurrent episodes, particularly when accompanied by fainting, dizziness, chest discomfort, breathlessness or symptoms during exertion, should be medically evaluated.

“People often describe palpitations as a racing, fluttering or skipping heartbeat, but those sensations can represent very different rhythm disturbances. The first step is to identify exactly what the heart is doing, because treatment depends on the type of arrhythmia and the patient’s overall condition,” says Dr Omar Al Falasi, consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist.

Advances in electrophysiology allow specialists to map electrical pathways within the heart and, in selected patients, target abnormal circuits through catheter ablation. Implantable devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators can also manage slow rhythms or protect patients who are at risk of dangerous rhythm disturbances.

“Many rhythm disorders can now be managed effectively once they are properly diagnosed. Patients should not ignore recurrent palpitations, particularly when they are associated with fainting, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath,” Dr Al Falasi adds.

Recognising heart failure before it progresses

Early recognition is equally important in heart failure. Despite its name, heart failure does not mean that the heart has stopped. It describes a condition in which the heart cannot pump blood effectively enough, or fill normally enough, to meet the body’s needs.

Symptoms can include shortness of breath, swelling of the legs or ankles, persistent fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance, and difficulty breathing when lying flat. Because these changes can develop gradually, patients may unconsciously reduce their activity or attribute their symptoms to ageing or lack of fitness rather than recognize an underlying cardiac problem.

Seeking assessment when such symptoms persist can help identify the cause and allow treatment to begin before the condition progresses further.

Technology advances, fundamentals remain the same

Cardiovascular medicine is entering a period of extraordinary precision. Now, advanced imaging can characterise disease in remarkable detail. Catheter-based procedures can treat conditions that once required major surgery. Electrophysiology can map the electrical activity of the heart, while sophisticated implantable devices can monitor and protect selected patients over the long term.

Yet some of the most powerful opportunities in cardiovascular health begin much earlier, including knowing your blood pressure, monitoring blood sugar and cholesterol when appropriate, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, understanding your family history, and not ignoring persistent or unexplained symptoms.

Symptoms that may indicate a heart attack, particularly persistent chest pressure or discomfort, especially when accompanied by shortness of breath, sweating, nausea or pain spreading to the arm, shoulder, back or jaw, require urgent medical attention.

Hence, the future of cardiovascular medicine is not defined by technology alone. Its greatest potential lies in connecting prevention, early recognition, precise diagnosis, advanced treatment, and long-term follow-up into one continuous pathway of care. As Dr Alattar puts it, “The greatest opportunity in cardiovascular care is not only to treat disease better, but to prevent it, detect it earlier and give every patient the right intervention at the right time.”

To schedule an appointment, call 80023 or scan the QR code or book through the Burjeel Health App.