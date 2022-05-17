FiveM Store LLC: We Just Might Have Found The Best FiveM Marketplace Yet
After ten years of GTA V, its gaming and mod community is active and thriving.
FiveM Store LLC is a leading marketplace for FiveM servers and communities, it offers FiveM mods, FiveM scripts, and FiveM EUP, and has a host of FiveM cars and vehicles, car mods, maps, clothes, and launchers, for FiveM roleplay servers. FiveM store's main aim is to provide quality and improvement in roleplay servers. With 128-bit SSL security and advanced encryption customers are guaranteed that their purchases are safe. It has quickly become a favourite of the FiveM community because of its international support and best-in-class products, their refund policy is much appreciated by its customers who see it as an added layer of safety. FiveM Store also has a huge community of customers that keeps growing every day.
They are an affiliate of Rockstar Games and their selection of products was built with the aim to help improve their customer's FiveM servers. Mahdi Pourzaferani, the Founder of FiveM Store had previously worked with Rockstar Games on the domestic programming team and based on his time with them, he centred this venture on a similar model to Rockstar’s designing all kinds of plugins for games; Pourzaferani and his team also provide internet solutions, web hosting and other internet and gaming services to their clients.
Pourzaferani is an IT security expert with years of global programming experience under his belt. He specialises in security & infiltration, and blockchain development. After working with leading companies like OpticGaming and EA Sports, he decided to take an entrepreneurial route and has gone on to work with OVH, Hetzner and has helped improve Amazon Servers.
He comments, "The tech industry has seen a lot of changes, when I started the entrepreneur culture we see now was in its infant stage, every company relied on itself to do everything which caused a lot of shortcomings. Websites were barely protected and hackers could easily infiltrate them. So I designed a plug-in for websites that would keep such hackers and attacks at bay. And the plug-in caused quite a stir - many companies approached me to have it installed on their sites and that really opened my eyes to how just how much I could contribute to digital safety with my work. Like, I always had an inkling of entrepreneurship in me, I wanted to set out on my own, but this really broadened my view and things rolled from there."
Today Pourzaferani works with big websites and large servers to protect their data and is also a leading blockchain investment advisor.
For tomorrow and the coming future, he remains committed to serving the people by protecting them against hackers and proactively safeguarding them from cyber attacks. The success of FiveM Store is an indication of a bright future for the mod community and Pourzaferani's involvement with it.
Visit FiveM Store: https://fivem-store.com/
Reach out to FiveM store at: info@fivem-store.com