Empowering Middle East’s AI-led transformation – The Lexar Way

The Artificial Intelligence revolution transforming the digital landscape in the Middle East is profoundly influencing how technology providers make strategic decisions, compelling them to rethink their entire value proposition. End-users increasingly expect intelligent features in software and services; to respond effectively to their needs, providers are embracing robust, scalable, and interoperable data centre and computing solutions to deliver more personalized, efficient, and proactive experiences. AI fundamentally relies on data and high-speed processing to function and evolve. As AI becomes embedded in everyday technologies — from smartphones and PCs to autonomous vehicles and industrial equipment – the need for fast, reliable, and high-capacity memory solutions becomes critical.

Stepping into the gap, Lexar’s AI-ready flash memory products play a vital role in powering AI applications by delivering high-speed, durable, and energy-efficient data storage. With intelligent storage management, they accelerate AI workloads across edge devices, enterprise systems, and consumer electronics—enabling faster decision-making and seamless AI integration. Simultaneously, advancements in digital photography expand our presence in entertainment, media, and sports, strengthening our appeal to both enthusiasts and professionals.

Growing alongside Middle East economies in the AI era

The Middle East is increasingly positioning itself as a global leader in AI-driven transformation, fuelled by strategic investments and a clear intent to diversify economies beyond oil. Governments in the region — with UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the way — have unveiled goal-directed national strategies that aim to harness the power of AI technologies to transform public services and stimulate economic growth. AI adoption rate in the UAE is already on the rise and as a further indication of the country’s global leadership in AI adoption, Abu Dhabi is poised to be the world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital services by 2027.

Delivering value through customer-centric innovation

Lexar’s revolutionary memory devices weren’t born overnight: they are the result of sustained investment in Research & Development and a willingness to listen to consumers to understand their expectations and needs.

Building on our company’s 30-year legacy of developing industry-leading memory and storage solutions, we have invested millions of dollars in world-class R&D facilities. Our goal has always been to bring to market advanced memory solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s consumers. This has now proven to be an investment in trust and loyalty, as Lexar today serves millions of content creators and home users worldwide, enabling them to give free rein to their imagination.

‘The Lexar Way’ to dominance: A presence spanning 5,000 retail stores in the Middle East

As one of our top-performing markets globally, the Middle East represents a cornerstone of Lexar’s continued success and growth. We’re rapidly expanding our retail footprint in the region, with our products now available in 5,000 stores across the Middle East as our award-winning line-up of memory solutions continues to gain traction on the back of accelerating AI adoption and the region’s emergence as a thriving hub for imaging innovation and creativity.

At the heart of our retail expansion strategy is ‘The Lexar Way’ – a unique delivery method where we actively work to foster a collaborative ecosystem, empowering partners with the necessary resources, tools and support to accelerate product and channel market disruption. With an emphasis on transparent communication and on forging genuine human connections, The Lexar Way facilitates a culture of joint value creation that is built as much on respect and authenticity as on quality and product differentiation, and it remains our guiding philosophy as we look to consolidate our leadership position in the Middle East.

Lexar’s Next Generation AI ready memory solutions at Gitex Global 2025

Lexar is bringing the full spectrum of its memory innovations to Gitex Global 2025, currently underway in Dubai. On display is the world’s lightest, toughest, and fastest suite of memory solutions, including the world’s first stainless-steel SD memory cards – the ARMOR GOLD and the ARMOR SILVER PRO Cards – which are 37 times stronger than standard SD cards.

Also taking pride of place at the exhibition is the world’s lightest portable SSD - Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD (weighing only 13 grams) with Hub; winner of the prestigious IDEA Award from the Industrial Designers Society of America, this thumb-sized device offers the ultimate setup to shoot seamless video from a mobile phone, combining blazing speeds with an incredible capacity of up to 2TB. Mobile creators will also appreciate the super-slim SL500 Portable SSD, built for heavy duty tasks, while photographers and videographers may want to check out the Lexar CFexpress 4.0 Series, featuring Type-B DIAMOND, GOLD, SILVER cards and Type-A GOLD cards to deliver unrivalled speed and capacity for 8K video and high-resolution photography.

Lexar is also showcasing a series of products specifically designed to meet the performance and storage needs of gamers, including the ARES RGB 2nd Gen DDR5 Desktop Memory, featuring premium SK Hynix DRAM chips to deliver speeds of up to 8000MT/s and 6000MT/s. The Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express Card gives gamers an epic performance power-up with up to 900MB/s read, which is is a stunning 4x faster than typical UHS-I microSD cards and capacity of upto 1TB offers space for many AAA games – meaning that games load faster and also ensuring a smooth, lag-free experience for your Nintendo Switch 2 and other next-gen handheld gaming devices.

For professional gamers, we’re showcasing two next-generation internal SSDs — engineered to be currently one of the fastest internal SSDs in the world: the Professional NM990 SSD and the Professional NM1090 PRO SSD, both featuring the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 technology to deliver electrifying sequential read speeds up to 14,000MB/s – two times faster than a typical Gen 4 SSD. Both SSDs significantly enhance data transfer speeds, to reduce wait times and improve system responsiveness whether you’re blazing through a AAA game, refining high-res renders, or deftly processing your most comprehensive AI projects.

And there is more to come. At Lexar, our innovation pipeline is constantly active. While delivering groundbreaking solutions to creators, professionals, and enterprises in the region is deeply rewarding—and a testament to our customer-centric strategy—we remain focused on shaping the next chapter of our innovation journey.