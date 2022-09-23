Empowering Female Entrepreneurs
Living by the motto 'overcome fear and embrace success', Andrea Balaca has been constantly uplifting her personal and professional life
Andrea Balaca is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO of BLK Boost Digital Marketing, an agency providing branding, website design and course creation. "For the past five years, we have helped businesses create their brand presence and achieve their goals. Our process empowers brands and outfit businesses with the marketing tools needed to succeed, such as social media management, SEOs, network marketing and more. We support our client's growth and put them on a solid track to success and profit." Balaca also has a corporate power suit and dress collection under her premium suit brand - DEBONAIR by Andrea Blk. It combines classic corporate styles and tailored silhouettes with a strong, cultural, self-assured and confident attitude. The boutique follows the motto, 'sell the problem you solve, not the product you have'. The brand helps women in the UAE to become the best version of themselves while chasing goals and working hard every day, valuing their independence and empowering other women around. One of Balaca's main goals and purpose is to create a movement for education for children in need: "To change the world we need to educate and give opportunity and chance to education." DEBONAIR is constantly evolving. Currently, the 'Fashion Factor Show' will host the brand as a competitor. "We just got off to a start following the tragic death of my father, so this is our first comeback with a line of perfumes in his memory as well. On September 30 and October 1, the company will hold a pop-up shop at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. We develop with the intention of empowering women via our offerings. We are passionate about promoting female entrepreneurs."
Balaca grew up in a family of entrepreneurs that empowered her to create a career later on. "According to my father, if you are enthusiastic about something, you will be successful in it. It's crucial to have that passion because, when you do, it becomes your life rather than work or a job. And that actually makes a difference."
"I am not going to change the world by myself, but I can start. And change starts with me," adds Balaca. Her ideas gave rise to the founding of the non-profit GOLDN Ladies Club. The change that Balaca is willing to bring about is to raise awareness and inspire each and every woman to be dependable, successful, and a real leader who has a positive influence on others. "Influence is about inspiring people to understand the business of life, which is human connection, and about sharing the enthusiasm you have for your profession." The ladies club is private, hosting female entrepreneurs from all over the UAE. According to Balaca: "Life isn't easy. If we know what to focus on and when we can overcome our fears and our reality, there is where the real change comes." Struggling with four miscarriages over the last four years, the ultimate strike was her father's death in November 2021 due to Covid-19. "I've always been appreciative for anything that Allah gave my way. Just because someone carries something properly doesn’t imply it isn't heavy. I've made the decision to think that life happens for me, not to me. I am thankful for my ideal family, despite the suffering and difficulties."
A firm believer in Allah, she recites her favourite verses from the Holy Quran: 'Allah is He who created death and life to test you as to which of you is best in deed', to emphasise on success. "I would be happy if women reading this part of my life realised that success is a choice, no matter what. If you want to go forward and aim for the best, you have to stay strong in every situation. Stay consistent and be patient. Everything you desire will make its way to you sooner or later. Focus on changing for the best and helping everyone in need."
To know more about it, visit : www.blkboostdigitalmarketing.com , www.debonairboutique.com