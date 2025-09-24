Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine set to benefit patients

On September 17, the UAE Federal Cabinet approved the establishment of the Emirates Council for Integrative Medicine, chaired by Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. Dr Ludmilla Vassilieva — a GP, cardiologist, the first officially licensed homeopath in Dubai, and founder of the Holistic Healing Medicine & Healing Medical Centre, congratulated the leadership and expressed readiness to collaborate with the Council.

“We extend our deepest appreciation and sincere thanks to the UAE leadership and the Cabinet for this wise and forward-looking decision. This step is a clear affirmation of national support for integrative and holistic healing medicine, serving people across the Emirates,” said Dr Ludmilla.

She added that this decision gives due recognition to a branch of medicine that has been practiced with dedication in the UAE for decades. “By establishing the council, the Cabinet has opened a clearer path to bringing this approach to more families, reflecting confidence in the experience built within the country and the importance of caring for the individual in totality.”

“With heartfelt gratitude, we recognise that this approval honors decades of dedicated practice of integrative medicine developed in the Emirates. The field has been shaped here for more than 30 years and has earned respect as a home-grown model — Made in the UAE that the council will help champion and organise for the benefit of patients and providers,” Dr Ludmilla continued.

Having devoted over 30 years to integrative and holistic healing medicine in the Emirates, Dr Ludmilla has played a pivotal role in developing local practice and contributing to regulatory efforts for homeopathic medicine and Traditional and Complementary Medicine (TCAM) with national health authorities. She founded the Holistic Global Academy and leads the Holistic Healing Medical Centre in Dubai, serving more than 1.5 million patients over the past three decades. Her approach unites Western science with Eastern wisdom and is entirely ‘Made in the UAE,’ with proven efficacy recognised across the country’s clinics.

Dr Ludmilla reiterated her commitment to contributing her expertise to the Council’s standards, training, research, and patient pathway initiatives in service of health, happiness, vitality, and longevity across the nation.