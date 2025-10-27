Dubai’s visionary drive: Building infrastructure for global impact

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, or RTA, has successfully developed an integrated infrastructure of road networks and public transport systems that has strengthened Dubai’s global competitiveness, enhanced quality of life across the emirate, and positioned Dubai as the best city in the world to live in, its top official says.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), affirmed that under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the direct supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, RTA has implemented landmark projects that have reshaped Dubai’s urban landscape.

Al Tayer commended the dedication of RTA’s workforce, , who embodied the spirit of unity in transforming vision into tangible achievements that reinforced Dubai’s global leadership.

“Since its establishment, RTA has consistently sought to attract top talent and empower them through advanced training programmes and partnerships with leading international academic institutions to prepare young leaders and national cadres capable of sustaining success. We take pride in having more than 400 Emirati engineers and specialists working in highly technical fields such as trains, smart traffic systems, artificial intelligence, and data science.”

Al Tayer made these remarks during a celebration organised by RTA to mark its 20th anniversary, held at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in the presence of CEOs, directors, and many employees.

He affirmed that RTA attaches great importance to human capital, guided by its firm belief that investing in people forms the cornerstone of sustainable development. RTA has launched a series of programmes designed to prepare and empower young national leaders, enhancing their capabilities in future foresight and innovation to lead the next phase. As part of these efforts, young Emiratis are being sent abroad for specialised training in diverse disciplines, including the operation and maintenance of trains, buses, autonomous transport systems, smart traffic systems, artificial intelligence, data science, and other advanced fields.

Roads and transport

Al Tayer said: “Under the guidance and support of our wise leadership, the Government of Dubai has invested Dh175 billion over the past two decades in developing the infrastructure of the emirate’s road network and transport systems. RTA has implemented landmark projects that have reshaped Dubai’s urban landscape, most notably Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, which together extend over 100 kilometres, along with a world-class road network spanning more than 25,000 lane-kilometres and accommodating over 3.5 million vehicles daily. In addition, more than 560 kilometres of cycling tracks have been developed.

“The number of vehicle bridges and tunnels has increased from 129 in 2006 to 1,050 by the end of 2024, while pedestrian bridges and tunnels rose from just 26 in 2006 to 177 in 2024, including metro and tram infrastructure. These developments have significantly enhanced mobility and support the goals of sustainable transport.”

Furthermore, he said RTA operates a fleet of over 1,300 buses equipped with the latest technologies and international specifications, in addition to more than 31,000 taxis and limousines. The RTA also offers over 130 smart digital services, which continue to evolve to meet the needs of residents and visitors alike.

“The remarkable development of public transport systems has led to a significant increase in ridership, rising from 220 million passengers in 2006 to more than 747 million in 2024, with an average of over two million passengers daily. The share of public transport in the movement of people has grown from six per cent in 2006 to 21.6 per cent in 2024,” he said.

Economic returns

Al Tayer explained that the economic impact study conducted by McKinsey & Company revealed that RTA’s projects over the past 20 years have generated revenues of Dh150 billion, in addition to reducing fuel and time costs by Dh319 billion. RTA’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP during this period reached Dh156 billion, while property values increased by approximately 16 per cent, amounting to Dh158 billion as a result of road and transport projects. The internal rate of return on RTA’s investments is expected to reach five per cent.

He noted that over the past two decades, RTA has developed its systems and services in line with international best practices. Its accumulated expertise and achievements have enabled the growth and evolution of its operations into publicly listed companies on Dubai Financial Market. Four commercial entities have been established with a combined market value exceeding Dh80 billion — Salik, Parkin, Dubai Taxi, and Mada Media. These companies stand among the leading government models for transforming transport assets into sustainable economic enterprises.

Continuation of infrastructure development projects

Al Tayer stated that RTA continues to advance the development of road and transport infrastructure across the emirate, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a city of choice for living, working, and stability. The coming years will witness the completion of major landmark projects, most notably Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will extend 30km and comprise 14 stations, including three interchange stations — one of which will be the largest in the entire metro network, covering an area exceeding 44,000 square metres. The new line will serve six key districts with a projected population of one million residents by 2040.

Another major initiative is the development of pedestrian pathways under “Dubai Walk” initiative, aimed at transforming Dubai into a pedestrian-friendly city throughout the year. RTA will also implement a series of strategic road projects to enhance traffic flow and ensure efficient connectivity across the emirate, including the development of Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai is also preparing to enter a new era of sustainable mobility in 2026 with two world-first initiatives: the operation of autonomous taxis and the launch of the aerial taxi service, both of which will reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in future mobility.

Al Tayer extended his appreciation to RTA’s strategic partners from government and private sector entities for their ongoing collaboration throughout RTA’s journey. He also expressed his gratitude to all RTA employees, whose dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in achieving the authority’s milestones and successes.

Honouring the founders and team members

The ceremony featured the screening of a film showcasing RTA’s achievements over the past two decades. Al Tayer honoured the founding employees in recognition of their efforts and dedication throughout the past 20 years. The recognition also extended to the distinguished CEO, distinguished employees who demonstrated outstanding performance, the distinguished director and distinguished manager, the distinguished Male and Female Employees, Best Frontline Employees, Best Examiner, Best Inspector and Supervisor, Best Technician, and the Male and Female Sports Employee.

The ceremony further included recognition in the Outstanding Project Manager category and Exceptional Ideas category. During the event, RTA unveiled a commemorative edition of nol card and a special commemorative coin, both issued to mark the 20th anniversary of RTA’s establishment.

Two decades of achievements

A comprehensive study conducted by McKinsey & Company on the economic impact of the Roads and Transport Authority, coinciding with the celebration of its 20th anniversary, disclosed that RTA’s total investments in the development of Dubai’s road and transport infrastructure since 2005 have reached approximately Dh175 billion. These investments have generated cumulative revenues amounting to Dh150 billion, including Dh18 billion in financial returns from the public listing of RTA’s companies on Dubai Financial Market.

The study further projected that RTA is set to receive cash returns exceeding Dh254 billion by 2050, with the economic rate of return on investment expected to range between four per cent and five per cent — an exceptional benchmark within the global transport sector. Moreover, over the past decade, RTA has contributed to attracting more than Dh32.4 billion in foreign direct investment across logistics, distribution, and transport services.

The study confirmed that Dubai has outperformed major global cities in the speed and efficiency of transport network development. The average length of road lanes constructed annually by RTA reached approximately 829km — double the global average of around 400km. The cost efficiency per kilometre in constructing highways and metro lines was found to be between 1.5 and 2.5 times better than in international cities such as Moscow, Shenzhen, and Milan.

Driven by RTA’s accumulated expertise and high operational efficiency, these remarkable achievements underscore Dubai’s success in maximising value from infrastructure investments. The study also revealed that the cost of constructing one kilometre of Dubai Metro is 36 per cent lower than in London and 55 per ent lower than in Sydney — highlighting Dubai’s ability to deliver substantial financial savings through world-class project management.

The economic impact of road and transport projects

The study revealed that Dubai Metro — the first metro network in the Gulf Cooperation Council — marked a major milestone in urban development, reducing travel distances by approximately 29.8 billion kilometres over 16 years. It also highlighted that Dubai Metro Blue Line, scheduled for completion in 2029 at a cost of Dh20.5 billion, will advance the objectives of Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The project will support the “20-Minute City” concept by enhancing integration among public transport modes and further strengthening Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and work in.

The study further indicated that RTA’s transport and infrastructure projects have contributed to an increase in property prices across Dubai by between six per cent and 16 per cent. Proximity to metro stations and major highways was identified as the key factor influencing the rate of property value appreciation. Neighbourhoods connected to the transport network — such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Business Bay — recorded gains that exceeded the overall market average.

It also noted that the availability of advanced infrastructure and an integrated transport network has enhanced Dubai’s attractiveness as a real estate investment destination, driving demand for both residential and commercial developments. This growth has had a positive ripple effect across the emirate’s real estate and financial markets. Furthermore, improved connectivity has made it easier to reach Dubai’s key destinations, compared to other areas.

Travel time

Dubai has achieved significant progress in improving travel time indicators. Data shows that the Travel Time Index (TTI) decreased by four per cent over the past decade — from 1.28 in 2014 to 1.23 in 2024 within the urban area. The study highlighted that Dubai’s success in enhancing travel time performance compared with benchmark cities is the result of smart and efficient investments in transport infrastructure, particularly in road networks and the metro system.

The study further revealed that accessibility to major destinations across the emirate exceeds the averages recorded in comparable global cities, owing to RTA’s extensive and well-connected urban road network. Dubai also attained a leading global ranking in TomTom Traffic Index 2024 for traffic flow efficiency, outperforming cities such as Sydney, Montreal, Berlin, Rome, and Milan in average travel time per 10 kilometres within metropolitan areas. The average travel time in Dubai stood at 13.7 minutes per 10 kilometres, compared to 15.9 minutes in benchmark cities. Dubai’s Travel Time Index (TTI) was recorded at 1.23, outperforming the global average of 1.3.

Traffic safety

The study affirmed that one of RTA’s most notable achievements has been the enhancement of traffic safety and the substantial reduction in traffic-related fatalities, driven by continuous investment in safe road design, bridges, intelligent traffic systems, and awareness campaigns. These initiatives have enabled Dubai to save lives year after year by significantly reducing fatal accidents.

Statistics indicate that thousands of lives have been saved over the past two decades as a result of unprecedented improvements in road safety. The fatality rate per 100,000 inhabitants has dropped sharply from 21.9 in 2006 to 1.8 in 2024. At the same time, the average life expectancy of residents has risen, supported by lower harmful emissions and the promotion of active mobility through public transport, walking, and cycling.

The study also highlighted that the rate of traffic-related deaths in Dubai decreased by approximately 97% between 2007 and 2024. By last year, Dubai’s traffic fatality rate was lower than that of comparable benchmark cities such as Milan, Miami, Manchester, Toronto, and Berlin.

Reducing emissions and protecting the environment

The study highlighted that Dubai’s modern transport infrastructure has significantly contributed to reducing emissions from vehicle exhausts. Over the past fifteen years alone, more than 9.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions have been avoided as a result of increased reliance on the metro and public buses, coupled with reduced congestion and shorter travel times.

This reduction equates to a monetary value of several billion dirhams when measured against global carbon credit trading rates. Beyond the economic benefits, it has also delivered a direct positive impact on public health by reducing the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Mental and social well-being

The study also underscored the social and psychological impact of RTA’s initiatives since its establishment. The reduction of traffic congestion and the resulting time savings for residents have had a positive influence on mental well-being by alleviating stress associated with prolonged driving and daily commutes.

It further noted that projects dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists, along with urban humanisation initiatives, have promoted physical activity and encouraged healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.

The study concluded that RTA’s contribution extends far beyond building roads, bridges, and transport systems — it has helped shape a new way of life in Dubai. Every minute saved, every accident prevented, and every tonne of emissions reduced has enhanced people’s quality of life, making Dubai one of the most comfortable and liveable cities in the world.

16,000 commercial transport companies

The global McKinsey study confirmed that RTA has played a pivotal role in supporting and regulating the commercial transport sector, positioning itself as a key driver of foreign direct investment into the emirate. The study highlighted that RTA has developed an integrated framework that enables thousands of companies to grow and prosper within a well-structured and competitive ecosystem.

Data indicates that RTA oversees and regulates a commercial transport sector comprising more than 16,000 licensed companies operating across various fields, including freight, logistics, vehicle services, mass transport, and car rentals. The sector has achieved a growth rate exceeding 83% over the past five years, reflecting the dynamism and expansion of Dubai’s transport-driven economy.

The findings further disclosed that the number of commercial transport vehicles in the emirate has increased by more than 45 per cent, driven by rising demand for logistics services and continued urban and commercial development. This growth underscores the extensive opportunities created through RTA’s efforts to develop a high-efficiency road network and a safe, flexible, and business-friendly operating environment.

Foreign direct investment

The study revealed that total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Dubai’s transport sector and related services over the past twenty years reached Dh32.4 billion. This achievement is attributed to the investment-friendly environment fostered by the RTA through advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation, and effective partnerships with the private sector — all of which have strengthened investor confidence and attracted additional capital to the emirate.

The study further confirmed that these investments were not limited to major international corporations but also included medium-sized and small enterprises that found in Dubai an ideal platform for growth and expansion, particularly in emerging sectors such as smart mobility, logistics solutions, and e-commerce.

Supporting trade and logistics

The study affirmed that Dubai has established itself as one of the world’s foremost trade hubs, with its success driven by the ability to move goods and services swiftly and cost-effectively. This has been achieved through the development of dry ports and the seamless integration of road, air, and sea transport networks. RTA has played a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of supply chains, further reinforcing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for regional and international businesses.

The study also highlighted RTA’s commitment to fostering innovation in the commercial transport sector through initiatives such as smart tracking systems, the digitalisation of fleet management, and the transition towards environmentally friendly vehicles. These advancements have not only enhanced operational efficiency for companies but have also contributed to cost reduction and increased competitiveness.

Indirect impact on the economy

The study noted that RTA has also contributed to the growth of several sectors associated with trade, including financial services through increased banking transactions and transport insurance, and technology through its encouragement of start-ups in the field of smart transport. It further highlighted RTA’s positive influence on the retail and distribution sectors, which have benefited from faster delivery times and reduced shipping costs.

Major events and innovation

The global McKinsey study confirmed that RTA has played a strategic role in enabling Dubai to host major international events while leading the way in adopting innovative solutions that have positioned the emirate as a global testbed for future transport technologies.

The study cited RTA’s contribution to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai — an event that attracted more than 24 million visitors from around the world — as well as the COP28 climate conference, as among the most prominent examples of this role.

It further stated that RTA extended Dubai Metro Red Line through the “Route 2020” project, a 15-kilometre extension linking the Expo site with the rest of the city. In addition, RTA constructed more than 138 lane-kilometres of roads and 64 bridges, enabling millions of visitors to access the site easily and cost-effectively. RTA also deployed a dedicated bus network to serve the event, ensuring smooth, safe, and efficient mobility throughout its duration.

Innovative projects

The study reviewed one of the most prominent aspects of RTA’s innovation — its pioneering initiatives in smart and future mobility. Dubai is among the first cities in the world to announce plans for the launch of aerial taxis and has already commenced trial flights for this next-generation mode of transport. A network of vertical take-off and landing stations is set to be established across the city by next year.

The study also noted that RTA has launched a programme to test autonomous taxis, with the objective of achieving 25 per cent of total mobility in Dubai through autonomous transport by 2030 — a milestone that positions the emirate among the world’s leading cities in preparing for smart mobility systems.

In addition, the study highlighted RTA’s introduction of on-demand car rental services (Ekar and Udrive), which allow users to rent vehicles directly via smartphone applications, alongside the on-demand bus service — a flexible public transport solution that deploys 14-passenger minibuses with routes dynamically adjusted according to demand to ensure optimal transport coverage across Dubai.

The study further underscored RTA’s investment in enhancing marine transport through major infrastructure projects such as Dubai Water Canal — an exceptional engineering landmark that serves as both a global tourist attraction and a vital enabler of urban marine transport. Similarly, the Infinity Bridge has contributed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by cutting travel time between Bur Dubai and Deira from 80 minutes to just 12 minutes.

Supporting start-ups and local innovation

The study highlighted RTA’s initiatives to support start-ups that have leveraged Dubai’s advanced transport infrastructure. RTA has launched business incubator and accelerator programmes to promote the development of smart solutions, ranging from digital payment systems to tracking technologies and artificial intelligence systems.

It further disclosed that the combined market value of these start-ups has exceeded Dh22 billion, including notable companies such as Careem, Yango, and iMile. The study affirmed that the supportive ecosystem established by RTA has positioned Dubai as an ideal hub for innovative ideas and a global centre for advanced experimentation in sustainable transport.

A forward-looking vision

The study concluded that Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority journey represents a global success story — not only in the field of transport, but also in transforming challenges into economic opportunities. It emphasised that Dubai today offers an exemplary model for other cities on how to transform infrastructure into a catalyst for comprehensive development, reaffirming that investment in roads and the metro is not an expense but a strategic asset that drives growth and shapes the future.

The study further stated that, after twenty years of progress, RTA stands today as one of the main pillars of modern Dubai, combining financial efficiency, economic impact, quality of life, and innovation — while continuing to prepare for new milestones that will further strengthen Dubai’s position as the city of the future.

Future vision

In the coming years, RTA will focus on five main strategic pillars.

The first pillar centres on investing in infrastructure designed to integrate artificial intelligence by expanding and enhancing the efficiency of the public transport fleet, upgrading operational and traffic management systems, and strengthening digital infrastructure.

The second pillar focuses on adopting future-oriented, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global capital for future technologies. Key projects under this pillar include the aerial taxi, self-driving taxis, the Railbus project, trackless trams, suspended transport systems, and high-frequency buses (BRT).

The third pillar is dedicated to developing business models that generate economic opportunities and support investment in start-ups (Unicorns) through the establishment of technological incubators and accelerators that foster smart solutions in transport and logistics — thereby bolstering Dubai’s innovation- and knowledge-driven economy.

The fourth pillar emphasises attracting future talent and skills while nurturing national competencies in artificial intelligence, data analysis, and autonomous transport systems. It also entails establishing research and development centres in collaboration with international universities and corporations to serve as platforms for testing emerging technologies and developing smart mobility solutions from within Dubai.

The fifth pillar focuses on strengthening partnerships with local and global private sector entities in future transport, intelligent systems operations, and the development of autonomous vehicles, further consolidating Dubai’s status as a global testbed for innovation in mobility.

Five strategic pillars

Al Tayer affirmed that in the coming years, RTA will focus on five key strategic pillars. The first centres on attracting talented individuals equipped with future skills and empowering national talent in critical areas such as artificial intelligence, data analysis, and autonomous transport systems.

The second focuses on investing in infrastructure designed to integrate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, by modernising operational and traffic control systems and expanding digital infrastructure.

The third pillar aims to promote future-oriented, autonomous, and sustainable transport modes, while the fourth focuses on developing business models that foster economic opportunities and support investment in start-ups.

The fifth pillar is dedicated to strengthening partnerships with the local and global private sector to advance the future of mobility.

BOX 2

Study methodology

The study adopted the input–output table methodology, which analyses how the financial impact of every dirham spent in the transport sector is transmitted across and distributed among other sectors of the economy.

It was based on a comprehensive set of indicators reflecting RTA’s contributions from multiple dimensions — including the internal rate of return on transport investments, the impact of construction and infrastructure development on GDP, the contribution of transport asset operations to GDP, population absorption capacity, and time savings achieved through reduced travel times.

This methodology is internationally recognised and widely applied in economic analysis. It has proven effective in assessing how investments in a specific sector influence overall GDP and is considered a reliable analytical framework for measuring sectoral interdependencies and multiplier effects across economies.

Blue Line — The game-changer

Dubai Metro Blue Line, which will extend 30km and comprise 14 stations, including three interchange stations — one of which will be the largest in the entire metro network, covering an area exceeding 44,000 square metres, will serve six key districts with a projected population of one million residents by 2040.

Dubai Metro Blue Line, scheduled for completion in 2029 at a cost of Dh20.5 billion, will advance the objectives of Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The project will support the “20-Minute City” concept by enhancing integration among public transport modes and further strengthening Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and work in.

Ushering into a new era of sustainable mobility

Dubai is also preparing to enter a new era of sustainable mobility in 2026 with two world-first initiatives: the operation of autonomous taxis and the launch of the aerial taxi service, both of which will reinforce Dubai’s global leadership in future mobility.

Dubai is among the first cities in the world to announce plans for the launch of aerial taxis and has already commenced trial flights for this next-generation mode of transport. A network of vertical take-off and landing stations is set to be established across the city by next year.

RTA has launched a programme to test autonomous taxis, with the objective of achieving 25 per cent of total mobility in Dubai through autonomous transport by 2030 — a milestone that positions the emirate among the world’s leading cities in preparing for smart mobility systems.

Numbers matters

Dh175 billion

Total investments by RTA in developing infrastructure projects and transport networks over the past 20 years

Dh150 billion

Total cumulative revenues and financial returns from companies listings

Dh156 billion

RTA’s contribution to Dubai’s gross domestic product over two decades

Empowering People

Investing in people forms the cornerstone of sustainable development

400 Emirati engineers and specialists employed across highly technical fields

Programmes designed to prepare and empower young leaders, enhancing their foresight and innovation capabilities to lead the next phase

Valuable Infrastructure

Property values increased by 6% to 16% due to enhanced accessibility across Dubai’s neighbourhoods

Dh80 billion combined market value of companies established by RTA

Modern road networks accommodating 3.5 million vehicles daily