Dubai-based company announces India's first luxury seacation

Raminder Singh and Praveer Singh talk about the cruise which will include a fan experience platform for celebrity engagement.

This is an inspirational story of two entrepreneurs, Raminder Singh and Praveer Singh, who launched a revolutionary Dubai-based company called Celebfie last year, which is a first-of-its-kind fan experience (FX) platform.

The app connects celebrities from different genres to their fans and brands by creating unforgettable experiences. The Celebfie app not only makes celebrities accessible but also gives them an opportunity to create exclusive content. The bite-sized content includes candid, behind-the-scenes or scripted videos that the subscribers love to watch. In a short span of time, the app has already amassed 0.5 Million fans and over 500 brands who connect to their favourite celebrities on the platform through app requests and consuming quality content that is created by the celebrities themselves.

Their vision to create larger-than-life experiences between celebrities and their fans inspired them to launch India’s first ever cruise event called ‘Cruise with the Stars’, which offers a 2 days and 2 nights’ seacation aboard the luxurious ship ‘The Empress’ by Cordelia Cruises. Here Celebfie Founder and CEO, Raminder Singh and Co-founder, Praveer Singh tell us more about the event.

Can you tell us a little about who we can expect to see?

Raminder Singh: Fan favourite and global sensation Nora Fatehi will flag off the event on September 16 in Mumbai, along with popular celebrities like Sukhwinder Singh, Kailash Kher, Mandira Bedi, Rahul Dev, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mugdha Godse and many more. Comedians Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda will be putting on a comedy show and performing together after nearly four years. The legends of Indian music, Sukhwinder Singh and Kailash Kher will put on live concerts on the nights of September 16 and 17 respectively, where they will sing some of their most popular numbers, making both the nights a spectacular musical treat.

People are a little cautious of travelling because of Covid. What steps are you taking to ensure their safety?

Raminder Singh: Cordelia Cruises has assured us that they will follow all Covid safety protocols as per the government guidelines and 100% of their crew will be fully vaccinated. Besides that, the ship is routinely sanitised and a strict mask policy amongst the staff will be maintained. Our guests’ safety is our utmost priority so they can leave their worries at home and just focus on creating unforgettable memories with Celebfie.

Will Dubai get to experience an event like this in the future?

Praveer Singh: Certainly. The plans to bring our ‘Cruise with the Stars’ event to Dubai are already set in place. We’ll also be announcing more exciting events taking place during the Dubai Expo 2020 and Dubai Shopping Festival 2021. This is just the beginning and it’ll only get bigger and better from here.

Do you have any Middle Eastern celebrities on your app?

Raminder Singh: Yes. We’ve recently started onboarding Middle Eastern celebrities too like Shima Hafez, Badria Tolba, Marwa Khalil and we are showing interest in well-known personalities across genres like acting, singing, comedy and more. Infact, we’re also going to be launching an Arabic version of the Celebfie app soon, so lots to look forward to. (Supplied text)

The brand has collaborated with BookMyShow as their exclusive ticketing partner for 'Cruise with the Stars'