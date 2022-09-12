Partner Content By KT Engage
DSBK presents one-of-a-kind racing event 'The Adrenaline Cup'
The one day event promises to keep the excitement and thrill at peak levels for all the ardent fans and visitors, revving up a new biking revolution
The experience of watching a superbike race in real life can certainly be difficult to express in words, but it is also far by one of the most exhilarating and compelling events to have been created for the sports entertainment. The unbelievable speed of the superbikes, roar of the adamant and powerful engines, the smell of burning rubber on tarmac, the agility and skills of the riders, all add up to give you that adrenaline rush that’s exciting yet equally frightening.
Born to bridge the gap in Dubai's Superbike racing arena, DSBK has unveiled a state-of-the-art bike racing event with 'The Adrenaline Cup', set to take place on October 9 at the Dubai Autodrome. Based on the concept of '1 day, 1 race, 1 trophy', the event is centered on the vision to bring world leading racers together in one place. This first-of-its-kind race is a challenge for any superbike racer who wants to get in the winner's circle and show off their prowess on this thrilling circuit. Unlike other global motorcycle races, The Adrenaline Cup will be a championship in a single race to test the riders' grit and will power.
The world knows about some of the greatest sporting marvels like the 'Isle of Man', 'World Superbike Championship' and, of course, the 'Grand Prix' motorcycle racing. For decades, these sporting events have been running riot across the minds of every 'petrolhead' and the love that they have for motorsports is beyond words. But, now it is time for a change and it's time for an adrenaline pumping revolution that is going to give everybody the chance to race with and against some of the biggest names in the celebrity and motor racing world.
Breathing 600cc of high-octane fuel per second, the four-stroke engine churns the four-cylinder machine to sprint to speeds over 250km to 270km per hour, racing neck-to-neck on the biggest circuit of the Dubai Autodrome. The Adrenaline Cup is a gruelling 14 laps on the International Race Circuit, with each lap covering 2.6 miles/4.3kms. That’s a total of 36miles/60kms. The event is undoubtedly designed to test the endurance and skills of each rider.
Salman Yusuf Khan, actor and director, said: "We've had a tremendous response from bike enthusiasts globally and considering that this is the first-of-its-kind superbike racing event, we are positive that this is going to be a pivotal moment in the history of superbikes."
The racing event has created a unique opportunity for both avid bikers and the audience. For the racing enthusiasts, the event is an opportunity to witness some of the greatest raw power and skills ever to be displayed on the tarmac, while for the bikers, an opportunity to make new connections. Besides, it is also a great point to network with other fellow motorcycle enthusiasts.
Nasir Syed, biker and founder of Creative House Scaffolding, added: "The DSBK Adrenaline Cup promises to be one of the most exciting and thrilling superbike racing events ever to be held in Dubai. The coverage for the event will provide a huge boost in exposure as well as access to leading industry experts to all the participants."
With Dubai Autodrome all set to host the event, DSBK Racing has been experiencing an explosion of global interest among superbike enthusiasts.