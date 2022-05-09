Dr. Ahmad Moukalled is a brand ambassador for HYAcorp and BioScience
He is seen as the #1 Butt Filler Injector in the GCC, thanks to his "winning" and safe techniques in the aesthetics world.
There are tons of talented beings working across industries and sectors of the world who have shown their excellence in all that they have chosen to do in their respective careers and endeavours. These talented beings have made sure to go a step further in their niches and make the most of the opportunities to become their best versions possible as professionals and experts in their fields. These professionals are the ones who spare no effort in working with 100% commitment and surrendering themselves to their goals to become the #1 in their sectors across the world. As we talk about being the #1, how could we not mention about the #1 Butt Filler Injector in the GCC? He is Dr. Ahmad Moukalled, who is also known for his associations with different and well-known aesthetic brands in the world, including Fillmed.
Dr. Ahmad Moukalled has also remained much in the news for his association with various incredible brands in the industry, including BioScience, under which comes HYAcorp, which have been doing exceedingly well in the derma fillers industry in unimaginable ways. Dr. Ahmad Moukalled serves as the brand ambassador of these brands. HYAcorp®️ is a brand of HA dermal fillers for the body and face. Its Hyaluronic Acid dermal filler of non-animal origin is designed for producing the best volumizing effects in areas like calves and buttocks. It is considered as a popular treatment for butt lifting and shaping of the buttocks. BioScience is all about bringing the best hyaluronic acid dermal fillers to the aesthetics industry.
Joining hands with both these robust brands in the aesthetics world, Dr. Ahmad Moukalled has shown what he advocates and how he wishes to take the medical domain to greater success levels by providing the best treatments with fillers, catering to each and every need and demand of his patients and clients. He practices in Beirut, Egypt and Dubai, operating a great medical facility to treat his patients and soon will also practice in Saudi Arabia.
To know more, follow him on Instagram @drahmadmoukalled.