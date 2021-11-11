Digital transformation 'very important' for businesses, say tech leaders

Kofax, Khaleej Times host virtual boardroom for business heads from UAE, Saudi Arabia

In association with Kofax, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, Khaleej Times hosted a Digital Boardroom that gathered technology leaders from the UAE and Saudi Arabia on October 10, 2021.

The digital boardroom was entitled 'Digitally Transform your Information-Intensive Workflows' and was a cross-sector affair with leaders from various organisations from both nations. Damac, Emaar, Fly Dubai, Dubai Health Authority, and Emirates Transport participating from the UAE were present, alongside organisations like Abdul Latif Jameel Automotive Company, PepsiCo-KSA, the Ministry of Education-KSA and the Ministry of Tourism-KSA participating from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Boards, CEOs and management teams are mindfully addressing the divide between strategy and execution when it comes to even the simplest of digital transformation projects. Especially in a distributed work environment, where it is critical to balance improving operational efficiency, elevating the customer experience and empowering employees to be productive and feel purpose," said Chris Huff, chief strategy officer of Kofax.

Kofax has been identified recently as a Global Leader in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021, a new IDP market report by global research firm Everest Group. The company scored exceedingly high in Vision and Capability while also scoring well for Document Processing Capability, Monitoring and Improvement, and Implementation and Support.

The boardroom was centred on bridging the gap between the digital transformation leaders' strategies and that of the board and the CEO's objectives. This was then effectively communicated across to the executive management team to inspire peers to take action and realise the collective group's desired outcomes.

Chris, who has led the Automation Practice at Deloitte Consulting for the US Public Sector, held a presentation at the event. The presentation unveiled data from a survey Kofax conducted with The Economist, which asked 600 Global executives from the VP level, all the way to the Board level, on how they achieved digital transformation at scale.

In short, the survey revealed that business continuity, competitive advantage and end-to-end Process Automation are the three key pillars that are going to separate leaders from laggards.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that the most important aspect for most organisations is structuring their data to gain positive insights to improve their business, but 75 per cent of most enterprises' data is unstructured and that most don't want to deal with it because it is difficult to transform this into standardised structured data.

"Where more than 95 per cent of useful business data turns out not used, it goes to show emerging technologies are a must, and C-suite seats are for those who transform their strategies to empower

their people and business," said Louai Hussein, Senior Data Management Consultant – Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi.

"While identifying that data was their number one target they really had to go after they also found that placing human touch in the loop collaboration between data and the employee yielded great results," added Chris.

"It is very important for CIOs and Businesses to align their IT and Digital Transformation strategies with the new upcoming and new age digital trends," commented Waqas Ahmed, Digital Transformation Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the Middle East region picking up pace with its adoption of new technologies out in the market, Kofax's Vice President for Software & Solutions - Emerging Markets, Ben Locke said "We have never been so busy in the region, due to companies finally understanding the value of digital transformation. It's not how big or small you start your digital journey, it's just a key to start your journey."