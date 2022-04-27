Partner Content By KT Engage
DET announces 39 winners of Business Excellence Awards
DSES WINNERS 2022
The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai announced the winners of its 28th Business Excellence Awards. The awards honour outstanding practices and commitment among businesses and establishments towards adopting best practices and achieving organisational excellence in customer happiness, at a ceremony, with over 1,500 attendees, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The virtual ceremony saw 21 businesses from the retail, services, healthcare, hospitality and e-commerce sectors being recognised under the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). Another 18 from varied sectors, including tourism, service-driven organisations, business associations and industrial establishments, won in the different categories at Dubai Quality Awards (DQA).
Hisense Middle East FZE's Customer Service Department was the lone winner of the Dubai Quality Global Award, which recognises multinationals that demonstrate their commitment to excellent practices and an alignment with economic development and social happiness in the UAE or the regions they operate within.
Zulekha Hospital LLC (Healthcare) and Transguard Cash LLC (Services) won the coveted Dubai Quality Gold Award for their noteworthy performance in business excellence.
The Dubai Smart Industry Award, added to the DQA series in 2019 in association with Dubai Industries and Exports, an agency of DET, to involve the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encourage digital transformation, had two winners this year - Lipton Jebel Ali Factory Unilever (Manufacturing) and Al Ansari Exchange LLC (Finance).
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai JBR (Tourism), LuLu Hypermarket Al Barsha (Retail), and Anchor Allied Factory (Manufacturing) won the DQA.
The Dubai Quality Appreciation Award had eight winners from four different sectors - Al Ansari Exchange LLC (Finance), LM Exchange (Finance), VFS GCC LLC (Services), AG Facilities Solutions LLC (Services), Lin Scan Advanced Pipelines and Tanks Services (Services), NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah (Healthcare), AG-PCS Switchgear Manufacturing LLC (Manufacturing), and Arabian Extrusions Factory (Manufacturing).
Smart Life and the CEO Clubs Network were honoured with 'Representative Entities' at the Dubai Quality Appreciation Awards. The category recognises the efforts of business groups to engage their members, provide them with value-added services and lead their respective industry segment.
The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme had 21 winners added this year in the 'Best Service Performance Brand' and 'Best Service Performing Branch' categories.
The Dubai Mall (Shopping Centres), Joyalukkas Jewellery (Fashion Retail), Sharjah Islamic Bank (Services), faq Islamic Finance (Services), Life Pharmacy (Health and Wellness), REEL CINEMAS (Hospitality and Entertainment), aswaq retail LLC (Hypermarkets and General Retail), Grand Stores (Hypermarkets and General Retail), Interiors (Specialised Retail), Arabian Automobiles (Specialised Retail), DFM – Contact Centre (e-Services Contact Centre), 6th Street (e-Services, Mobile Application), and Matalan (GCC) were the Best Brands identified under DSES.
The Face Shop - Mirdif City Centre (Fashion Retail), Aldo - Mall of the Emirates (Fashion Retail), Al Rostamani International Exchange, Tourist Club Area Abu Dhabi (Services), Al Masraf, Sheikh Zayed Road Branch, Aster Pharmacy 122 (Health and Wellness), Tim Hortons, Jumeirah Centre (Hospitality and Entertainment) Lulu Hypermarket, Arabian Centre (Hypermarkets and General Retail), and Eros Digital Home, Dubai Mall, were recognised by DSES as the ‘Best Branches'.
Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, while addressing the ceremony, said that excellence is in the DNA of Dubai, and is more relevant today as the city accelerates into the new post-pandemic reality.
"Dubai's reputation on the global stage has been further bolstered in approach and we are seeing this across many areas - strong economic rebound, leadership in tourism, and attracting new companies, investors and talent. The Awards have also remained well-aligned with the vision and strategy guiding Dubai to be a future hub of business and industries, a Smart City, and a Digital Economy," said Al Marri.
Al Marri further congratulated the winners, assessors, mystery shoppers and the Business Excellence Department in DET for their contributions to the excellence march. He further added that such proactive and collaborative efforts were behind Dubai going past the pandemic challenge, re-opening to the world in record time, and welcoming the world with Expo 2020 Dubai.
The Business Excellence Awards have had more than 650 winners selected from 22,000 participants during the past 27 years. The latest cycle of the Awards saw an increase of over 10 per cent in applicants, and the net increase over the last 28 years has been more than 300 per cent, which demonstrates the level of consolidation the concepts of quality and excellence which has been achieved among businesses and service establishments across the UAE.
The DQA encourages and motivates organisations to adopt an international framework with best practices to achieve excellence and be recognised as role models. The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to promote excellence in customer service standards in the business community, to create a unique and memorable shopping experience in the UAE.
Join the Business Excellence Awards
Winning CEO's speak
Proud Moments to share
