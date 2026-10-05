Cosmo takes UAE-made beauty to the world

The UAE has long been a major market for the world’s biggest beauty names. Increasingly, however, the country is also becoming the place where beauty and personal care products are developed, manufactured and sent to consumers around the world.

For Cosmo Cosmetics, that journey now extends to more than 80 countries. Manufactured in the UAE by Sterling Perfumes Industries, the brand has built an international business across skincare, haircare, body care and personal care.

Expanding across markets with different consumers, climates and beauty preferences has also meant thinking beyond simply exporting the same products everywhere. Rohith Yogendra, COO of Sterling Perfumes Industries LLC, says the focus has been on developing products that can remain relevant as the company enters new markets.

“International growth has never been about simply exporting products,” Yogendra says. “It has been about building products that can remain relevant across different markets, cultures and consumer needs.”

Building for global markets

The UAE offers an increasingly strong base for manufacturers looking beyond the domestic market. Its position between Asia, Africa and Europe, together with its ports, logistics infrastructure and international connectivity, makes it possible to serve customers across a wide geographic area.

But Yogendra says geography is only part of the advantage. The country’s diverse population gives beauty companies insight into different consumer routines, preferences and needs — experience that can be valuable when developing products for international audiences. “The advantage of the UAE is that you can develop products in one of the world’s most diverse consumer environments and then take that learning into global markets,” he says.

Having manufacturing and R&D under one roof also gives the company greater control over product development, quality and speed to market.

That flexibility has become increasingly important as the business has expanded. Instead of relying on a fixed range across countries, Cosmo can work across different categories, pack formats and price points, adapting its offering to the needs of individual markets.

One product does not fit for all

Beauty is particularly sensitive to local preferences. Climate, skin and hair concerns, fragrances, spending patterns and even preferred product textures can vary considerably between countries.

Cosmo therefore approaches new markets by first looking at what consumers there actually want. “Our approach is not to take one product and sell it everywhere,” Yogendra says.

Those insights can influence formulations, textures, fragrances, packaging, pack sizes and positioning. In-house R&D and manufacturing allow the company to make those changes more quickly rather than applying the same formula across markets. “Innovation for us is not only about creating something new; it is about creating something relevant,” he adds.

That local knowledge also comes from Cosmo’s distributors and retail partners, who help the company understand everything from consumer behaviour to suitable pricing and product categories.

Where the next markets begin

As Cosmo looks to expand further, distributor and retail partnerships remain central to its international growth.

Yogendra says distributors bring local knowledge that is difficult to replicate from a distance, from understanding consumer behaviour and retail channels to identifying the right product categories, pricing and positioning.

Industry exhibitions provide another opportunity to build those relationships. Beautyworld Dubai 2026, taking place from October 6 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre, will bring together buyers, retailers, distributors and beauty professionals from around the world.

For Cosmo, the exhibition is an opportunity to meet potential partners, strengthen existing relationships and showcase its latest products and manufacturing capabilities.

“Beautyworld is not only a platform to showcase products,” Yogendra says. “It is where many of the conversations that shape our next markets begin.”

Those conversations also point to a wider change taking place in the industry, as more beauty and personal care products developed and manufactured in the UAE make their way to consumers overseas.