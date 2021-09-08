Cashier to multi-millionaire

A voyage deliberated well before it materialised. Entrepreneur, Youtuber, motivational speaker and philanthropist, Carl Runefelt is set to become a billionaire by 2022

We’ve all heard stories that seem surprising or weird in a way. For example, Jim Carrey, the Canadian-American actor, wrote himself a $10 million check to render his acting services for himself. He already knew what his future would look like. It wasn’t fiction but a vision that led him to where he is today. The world is never short of stimulus and we always find another rags to riches story. Today, we share the inspiring story of Carl Runefelt. Four years ago he was working a routine job at a grocery store and during that job he started manifesting his dream life. A young man in his early twenties working at a grocery store thinking of one day becoming a millionaire is seen as unrealistic and unattainable to the vast majority of the world. The odds were truly stacked against him. But this now multi-millionaire overcame the odds in a short period of time. Wealth is always a great gain but according to Runefelt, how much magnetism you have towards your imminent goals is what’s most important. A strong vision and firm belief is the root for being a successful entrepreneur.

The founder of MEM Lifestuel Coaching LLC, Runefelt is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and philanthropist but he’s most known for his success on YouTube. He has the largest crypto analysis channel on the platform with half a million subscribers from around the world and transcribes in nearly a dozen languages. He is one of the top 30 influencers in the blockchain industry, according to WeBitCoin author Elen Genuncio. HackerNoon recognised Runefelt as the fifth most influential person in the industry.

Twenty-seven-year-old Runefelt mentally transformed himself as a person. From where he was to where he is and now to where he’s headed. It’s been a shift of mindset and approach towards life. Self-belief and optimism of the future provided him with the enthusiasm, courage and strength required to go through the barriers. The entrepreneur dropped out of school early because he was unable to concentrate due to Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD). He started working in a departmental store to make a living. During that time his daily routine consisted of working at the store and sitting at home watching YouTube videos but essentially being unproductive. He realised he needed a change because if he continued to live like this he’d never have the life of his dreams. More than anything Runefelt wanted to do something that would make his parents proud.

Carl Runefelt

"My life completely changed in just a couple of years more than I thought or what most could even think possible. There’s no comparison between now and then.Being with people who share your ideals and goals is important, your company matters."

Runefelt began to envision himself as a rich, happy and successful individual. He imagined he was successfully working at the supermarket. He took the train to work but envisioned himself driving a Ferrari. He began searching yachts for sale on the Internet, imagining that he was prepared to buy one. He felt that his life began to alter with this outlook switch. Long story short, he quit his job at the supermarket in November 2018 and hasn’t looked back since.

As he started looking for ways to become successful, he came across several theories and interviews of other successful people. What struck him most was the law of attraction. Runefelt studied cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. He believes that Bitcoin would one day become the new world reserve currency and completely change the current monetary system, so it was necessary to educate people (primarily traders and investors). In the end, his life goal became to deliver education to the world. As a millennial, Runefelt also knew the power of social media, the Internet and the entire digital space.

In no time, he created a YouTube channel, TheMoonCarl, to disseminate adequate and correct information about the control and value of cryptocurrencies, educating people on its nuances and how it’s competing against a broken system. People are fond of his extensive knowledge and ability to regularly predict what was coming through analysis. His social media channels grew at an exponential rate. The visionary amassed half a million followers on YouTube and another half a million on Twitter, with a growing Facebook and Instagram audience.

He believes achieving success isn’t a matter of luck, it’s a decision. He says: “I thank myself every day I decided to become the person I am today because I wasn’t happy with who I was before. The way to become whoever you want is to believe in your mind that you’re already that person. Act as if it’s already your reality and you’ll attract it.”

Runefelt says: “Dubai is my home now and there’s something very unique about Dubai. I meet interesting people and successful entrepreneurs daily. Networking here is at the next level. In Dubai, the socialising of different cultures works perfectly. I love the fact that all my friends here come from different countries. I think Dubai is a great example of how you can successfully blend cultures.”

The entrepreneur wants to be remembered for his extensive career. The creation of wealth is no longer a motivating factor, he wants to contribute to society through philanthropic ventures. He says: “I want to be remembered as a great person, who did great things. I already know that I’ll be one of the wealthiest people in the world, so it’s no longer a big motivator anymore. I want people to remember me as someone who did good for other people.”

Runefelt says: “It’s easy for me because I’m passionate about my work. This shows magnetism and the law of attraction is working for you. When you’re doing something interesting and you can make money from it, you are on the right track. I like making videos, trading, and investing.”

As far as his daily routine, he says, the main thing he’s doing during the first half of his day is creating content for

YouTube. The crypto monarch follows a healthy diet and exercises daily to maintain his health. Additionally, he avoids medications and caffeine to stay in ultimate control of his day. On a fundamental level, he’s modest, patient and full of joy. He loves to sing, network and meet new people throughout each day but no matter what, his day invariably ends with a video for his YouTube channel. Runefelt says: “My life completely changed in just a couple of years more than I thought or what most could even think possible. There’s no comparison between now and then.”

Runefelt intends to grow his businesses in massive numbers. He adds: “I always have big goals. I always tell people that your goals should scare you, otherwise they’re not big enough. Believe in yourself and your ability to do extraordinary things and you’ll attract that extraordinary version of yourself. Also, ever since I made my first big donation to charity, I’ve decided to devote more time and energy to helping others. This is one of my bigger goals in the future.

“I have a supportive family. They were sceptical in the beginning because they had no idea what Bitcoin was. I remember my dad even called what I do shady at one point. But later when they saw that I was good at what I was doing and that I was also able to support myself by doing so, they all supported me 100 per cent. My dad has told me countless times how proud he is of me and it means a lot. My life was not always this amazing and I am happy to have my mother, who had my back when times were tough. I am very grateful to have her and everyone else in my family.”