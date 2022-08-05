Carrefour and Namshi Sales to Spice up the Weekend
Nourish your inner and outer selves by stocking up on groceries and fashionwear at unbelievable prices from Carrefour and Namshi respectively, using our coupon codes!
The mid-year shopping frenzy is here and if you're dreading the expenses stacking up, don't worry, your favourite UAE English daily, Khaleej Times, is here to the rescue. Grocery shopping is a huge task-especially when it is for your whole family. Everybody wants different things and it often ends up as a pricy, tedious affair. But with these fantastic deals at Carrefour, shopping for your household will be a pleasure. If it's trendy outfits that you're looking to rock for instead we have solutions to that, too. Namshi's hourly flash sales are the events of the year that you ought not to miss. So, what are you waiting for? Collect these coupon codes and fill those shopping baskets!
Top Picks:
Carrefour
With Carrefour's deals, simplify shopping for you and your family. Avail up to 60% off on groceries, beverages and more as well as AED 15 off every purchase over AED 150, from August 1st to 7th, using our coupon code! Get bread, eggs, detergents, sanitisers, handwashes, and fruits and vegetables for the whole gang. Get your hands on the Fine 3ply toilet paper rolls (pack of 8) and Eco Facial Tissues for just AED 7.00 each!
If you're planning on hosting a summer feast at your house, check out the offers on Mehran Basmati rice, Swan Vietnam jasmine rice as well as on Seara whole chickens. Along with San Pellegrino sparkling water for you and Capri Sun for your kids, Mr. Brown coffee, Red Bull, Mai Dubai, and Al Ain drinking water are discounted too-trust us, you’ll never be thirsty this summer!
Coupon code: KT50
Namshi
In the UAE, looking good is synonymous with shopping at Namshi. With their hourly flash sales as well as 20-60% discounts on their products, being trendy has never been easier. Invest in floral summer dresses, executive shirts, stylish polos, pretty handbags, and fashionable sunglasses and accessories to ensure that the weather is hot, but your style remains hotter.
Using our coupon, get 20% off full-price items and an additional 5% on on-sale items. Get access to brand new arrivals and evergreen brands like PUMA, Adidas, Jack & Jones, La Coste, Kikkerland, Skechers, and Cotton On, at exotic prices! Also check out their wide array of make-up from brands like Rubi, MAC, Benefit, etc. The offer ends on 7th August, 2022.
Coupon code: GH40