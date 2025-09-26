Building trust: How governance accelerates trust in autonomous transport

A panel discussion featured Aravind Kailas, Advanced Technology policy director at Volvo; Tim Dawkins, head of Safety and Security at Einride; and Dr Ahmad Abbadi, ADAS Expert. The session was moderated by Joseph Salem of ADL. The first speaker, Aravind Kailas, stressed that robust infrastructure and safety had to come first to strengthen public confidence in autonomous transport, particularly given the sector’s mushrooming growth. He noted that these two elements — safety and infrastructure — were fundamental to reinforcing trust, especially among end users. He added that solutions proposed by experts in this field should be forward-looking and that greater investment from both the public and private sectors was essential. Such efforts, he noted, would undoubtedly help dispel public concerns about autonomous transport and bolster confidence in these disruptive, cutting-edge technologies.

Tim Dawkins expressed his company’s keen interest in collaborating with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

He praised RTA’s enthusiasm for adopting modern technologies in autonomous transport and highlighted the remarkable achievements it had accomplished in record time. These achievements, he noted, had positioned Dubai as a magnet for experts, specialists, and global companies in the field of autonomous transport technologies. As a result, Dubai stands today as a trusted global hub for companies and institutions active in this sector worldwide.

Dr Ahmad Abbadi began his speech by stressing the importance of two key aspects: the functional safety of autonomous transport equipment and technologies, and cybersecurity in this field. He underlined the need for extensive and varied testing ahead of the actual rollout of services, taking into account weather conditions and the specific characteristics of roads and streets in each city. He further stated that end users must remain the top priority, with their feedback and ideas given careful attention, as they are vital partners in realising the goals of the autonomous transport sector.